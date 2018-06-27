MP Report: The carbon tax cover up

The June 7, 2018, election of Doug Ford as the Premier of Ontario signals that Alberta and Saskatchewan have another ally in the fight against the carbon tax.

With another provincial government dedicated to fighting the federal carbon tax, the Liberals need to recognize that Canadians do not want a carbon tax; they do not want to pay higher taxes.

The Trudeau Liberals have already increased the cost of living for every Canadian while at the same time racked up debt that will take generations to repay. The federal carbon tax will only add to the increasing financial pressures this government has put on hard-working Canadians.

The price of gas will go up at least 11 cents per liter when the carbon tax is implemented at $50/tonne. Then, to add insult to injury, Canadians will get the added displeasure of paying the GST on top of the Carbon Tax.

Canadians will face increasing costs of heating their homes, groceries and taking their kids to sports. The carbon tax makes everything more expensive, to which Trudeau said: “This is exactly what we want!”

Only Conservatives in Ottawa are fighting against this job killing carbon tax. We’ve been fighting against it since Trudeau announced it. We’ve been asking the Liberals how much this tax will cost the average Canadian family. Our written requests have come back with the information blacked out, and our questions in the House of Commons have not been answered.

In an effort to get the Liberal government to be honest with Canadians, we moved numerous amendments to their budget legislation to get answers. They voted all night long to avoid having to tell Canadians what the cost will be.

I believe the election results in Ontario tell us that Canadians don’t want the Liberal carbon tax, so whose interests are the Liberals protecting? It is time to end the carbon tax cover up.

