More solar power on the way for Blackfalds

After installing solar panels on the Abbey Centre, the Town of Blackfalds is now moving ahead with doing the same for the Civic Cultural Centre.

On Tuesday evening, during their regular meeting, town council awarded the contract to design, supply and install solar photovoltaic (PV) panels for the centre to Kuby Renewable Energy Ltd.

Kuby beat out five other applicants in the RFP process, including Enmax, CDN Power Pac, Dandelion Renewables, Endless Green Energy and Nu Energy, who installed the solar panels on the Abbey Centre last year.

The contract comes to the tune of $102,036.12, exclusive of GST. A total of $158,000 was approved by council in the 2018 Capital Budget for the project.

“Part of the budget was $40,000 for new shingling, which has already been done and looks good,” said Director of Community Services Sean Barnes. “A consulting fee of $10,000 goes to SkyFire, who’ve done an excellent job.”

Blackfalds also directed administration to apply for the Alberta Solar Program Grant, which would reduce the cost by $25,509.03 for a total project cost of $127,000.

Kuby is no stranger to the Civic Cultural Centre, having previously provided LED luminaries for the building.

Weather permitting, the project is expected to be completed in August.

55+ Housing Project

The solar PV panel project wasn’t the only endeavour council helped forward on Tuesday.

With the Blackfalds 55-plus Housing Project now initiated by the town, Lacombe Foundation and Bethany Group, council approved the formation of an eight-member building committing to guide the project forward.

The group will include representation from the Lacombe Foundation and Bethany Group, in addition to Blackfalds Mayor Richard Poole, Coun. Marina Appel, CAO Myron Thompson and FCSS’ Sue Borne.

The plan is for the project to be completed for 2021. At present, the Bethany Group has sent out an RFP to come up with preliminary architectural designs and figure out budget, and client housing estimated costs for mid-October.

The initial meeting of the committee is expected to take place on July 13.

FCSS funding

Council also gave approval to more FCSS grant funding.

Following their May 22 meeting where some grants were awarded, a total of $36,375 remained and on Tuesday, $8,400 was awarded to Iron Ridge Elementary Campus for Social Emotional programming, and $16,000 was awarded go Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Lacombe and District for core programming.

The funding wasn’t approved without an inquiry from Coun. Appel, however, as to why Blackfalds was providing BBBS with more funding than the City of Lacombe and Lacombe County did, when Blackfalds only accounted for about 40 per cent of children involved in the program.

Director of Community Services Sean Barnes said they were trying to keep BBBS afloat.

“We don’t want the program to die...Without us, I think it would crumble,” he said. “We’ve always given more money.”

Coun. Rebecca Stendie, who sits on the FCSS board, explained further it had to do with grant funding.

“There is a grant that is from the provincial government specifically given to BBBS for Lacombe and that money has to stay in the City of Lacombe,” she said. “Blackfalds doesn’t receive that because we don’t have the same base and we don’t house them here. Because of that, Lacombe isn’t required to subsidize them as much as we are.”

Funding was then passed unanimously.

The next regular Blackfalds town council meeting will be held July 10 at 7 p.m. at the Civic Cultural Centre in council chambers.