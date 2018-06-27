In the realm of the written word, there isn’t much Blackfalds’ Marcia Laycock is unfamiliar with.

She’s worked as a journalist, a columnist, and is the author of a fair number of blog posts, short stories and novels. Now, she can also start calling herself a playwright as she was named the recipient of the Word Guild’s 2018 Word Award for her short script, “A Pattern in Blue.”

A Canada-wide community of Christian writers, the Word Guild doesn’t always hand out awards in every category during their annual awards gala, so Laycock found herself confused when her play was put on a miscellaneous shortlist, rather than under short scripts.

Only later did she find out she’d already been declared the winner in the category as the only author of a piece that met the high standards set out by the guild.

“I had entered in two categories. I noticed right away my blog post didn’t shortlist, but then there was a miscellaneous shortlist at the end - that puzzled me because my name was on it,” she said. “It’s really good to know your work stacks up against that standard.

“It’s so cool to win it so close to Father’s Day, too, because it’s a play about my dad and his experience during WWII.”

Her father had actually been stationed in Halifax for most of the war, but somehow ended up in England, and then was part of a small contingent of Canadians who entered France and Germany as the war was ending. In April 1945, he was part of the group that ended up at the gates of Bergen-Belsen, which not only was the first Nazi concentration camp to be liberated by Western Allies and the place where Anne Frank died, but the camp that became emblematic of the atrocities committed by the Nazis.

Not having the same experience as the other soldiers on the front lines prior, coming across Bergen-Belsen was nothing short of traumatic for her father.

“To suddenly be there in this place where he saw indescribable horror - the way he described it to me was that his mind stopped. He couldn’t make it go again,” Laycock said. “In the reports….it sounds like he was catatonic when they brought him to the hospital. He wasn’t responding, he had closed into himself. He ended up in a psychiatric ward for quite some time afterwards.”

That psychiatric ward is the setting for her play, with the plot following his recovery, including overcoming a fear of hearing the German language spoke.

“He didn’t want to leave the hospital because he didn’t want to hear the language spoken. The nurse knew that, so when he began to recover, she took him outside the gate and locked it behind him,” she said. “He said he didn’t know how long he stood there petrified.”

Suddenly overwhelmed by a desire to find a church - any church - he ended up in a bombed out cathedral with the altar and stained glass panels still intact. According to Laycock, he said they began to move, as though he was watching the life of Christ pass before him. By the time it was over, his fear had disappeared, and he was released from the hospital and sent back to Canada.

Laycock said she chose a play to tell the story because it seemed very visual to her, and while she has a soft spot for short stories, she felt only a play or film would tell the tale in the way she wanted. Of the two, only playwriting offered her the creative freedom she desired.

The piece itself was written while she was taking a course with the Rosebud Theatre, where she first heard a dramatic reading of her script.

With 2020 marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Bergen-Belsen, however, Laycock is hoping she’ll be able to see the play actually performed on stage.

Before then, however, she wants to work on expanding the current play from a one-act play into a two-act play. Then she’ll look at sending it to a small production company. At present, she has a few in Calgary she has in mind that may be open to performing it.

“There’s only five characters, but three could be performed by the same actor, so a small production company could do it quite easily. The setting would be easy to do,” she said. “It’s a new learning curve for me. Playwriting is a new ballgame altogether.”

Laycock began writing at a young age. At first, it was an escape, a way to work through her emotions, writing dialogue and scenes for her dolls. She jokes they didn’t complain, so she kept on writing.

She’s since moved on from writing for dolls, publishing a devotional book, Spur of the Moment, which won the Word Guild’s Award of Merit in 2003, and One Smooth Stone, her debut novel which won Castle Quay Books’ Best New Canadian Christian Author Award in 2007. Her second novel, A Tumbled Stone, was shortlisted shortly after publication, and she’s also dabbled in the young adult and middle grade reader levels with a fantasy novel entitled Journey to a Strong Tower.”

Locally, she’s known for writing a faith column in the now-defunct Blackfalds Life newspaper, the Ponoka News, as well as Country Sunrise News.

For more on Marcia Laycock, visit her website at marcialeelaycock.com.