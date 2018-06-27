Local dancers prepare for Grand Championships

Some of the fanciest-footed dancers from Lacombe and Blackfalds are Grand Championship bound.

Dancer’s Edge will send more than 100 dancers from as young as six years old to 18 years of age to Kelowna, B.C. July 5-8 for the prestigious Showtime Dance Promotions’ Crystal Classic Grand Championships to compete against the best of the best across Saskatchewan, Alberta and B.C.

That amounts to 59 groups and a plethora of solos and duets that impressed adjudicators at the qualifying Dream Team Dance Festival in May.

“It’s cool because we had a competition in Sherwood Park and if they got Gold or higher – an 85 per cent mark or higher – they qualified for Grand Championships. We had almost everything qualify,” said Amber Bolan, an instructor who’s been with the studio for eight years. “It’s really exciting.”

The Crystal Classic Grand Championships is billed as the grand finale to the dance season, and features a high calibre level of competition. While the dance season typically ends in May and early June for most dancers, those who qualify get to take the stage one more time to vie for best overall titles, as well as scholarships and cash prizes handed out by the best adjudicators in the field.

It’s not a competition Dancer’s Edge always goes to, but they aim to give dancers the opportunity to go every two years. To their knowledge, they’ll be the only studio in Central Alberta to attend the event this year.

After a short break following year end recitals, dancers were back in the studio this past week as part of a special schedule to prepare for competition.

“We’re just cleaning things up because they know their dances and everything,” said Bolan. “It’s just cleaning and working on spacing – they’re so excited to go. It’s a little overwhelming, but they’re definitely pumped.”

The studio will arrive a day ahead of the competition starting for some pre-championship relaxation and team building via a stop at the waterpark, before putting their best smiles – and feet – forward for competition.

The event will officially wrap up Dancer’s Edge’s successful competition season, which also included a trip to Disney World to dance in the Christmas Parade and showcase.

At the time, studio owner and instructor Heather Buelow told the Globe trips and events like that do a lot for the dancers.

“It’s just the experience of taking the kids out of small town and showing them that there’s dance around the world,” she said. “It also brings our studio together like crazy. These kids will have a bond now forever – they become each other’s sisters and it’s fun to see that happen.”

For some, however, the dancing won’t end after competition with a plethora of dance camps held throughout the summer. For details and more information, visit dancersedgestudio.ca.