Letters to the Editor - June 28

Re: Lacombe Mall and Parking Lot

Dear Editor,

All the Lacombe grocery stores, drugstores, banks, Rexall post office, movie theatres, service stations and even two liquor stores have handicapped doors. In my opinion, I believe the liquor stores don’t need handicapped doors.

After making my concerns made in a previous Letter to the Editor, I was told by Mayor Grant Creasey the Lacombe Mall was owned by a man who lives in Calgary. The City of Lacombe has a vast number of seniors and handicapped citizens. The businesses in the mall would greatly appreciate having handicapped doors entering and exiting the mall. Also, if the parking lot had holes filled and paved there would be an increase in sales by the people shopping in the mall.

Our city representatives, fire department and mayor should contact the mall owner and demand the owner fill the holes in the parking lot and then pave or put asphalt on the lot and install handicapped doors entering and exiting the mall. The mall owner should be given a notice to start the work on the parking lot and installing handicapped doors. This would bring the mall to the 2000 standards, not the 1969 standards.

If the owner refuses to comply to the request and if the owner doesn’t make an effort to start work, then a fine per month should be assessed until the mall is up to standard.

To conclude, I believe a little forceful nudge will confirm Lacombe dignitaries meant business.

-Joyce Redekopp,

Lacombe, Alta.

Seniors Week disappointment

Dear Editor,

The June 14 and June 21 issues of the Lacombe Globe disappointed this reader.

Seniors are to be recognized and acknowledge for the vital role they play in our community and our daily lives. Dedicating one week to seniors is a meaningful way to show a community their appreciation for the contribution of their knowledge, skills and experiences that benefit all of us in any community.

Every year, the first week in June is dedicated to our seniors and every year FCSS provides an outstanding schedule of events for the seniors to participate in. Personally, I don’t know of any other community that has such a diverse list of activities as Lacombe.

It is very disappointing and heartbreaking, despite all the time and effort that FCSS and the Seniors Week event committee dedicate to this, that the Lacombe Globe did not publish an article or photo of events that took place during Senior’s Week. Perhaps next year the Lacombe Globe will take notice and show some appreciation and respect for our seniors as they are considered the pillars of this wonderful community.

-Tanya Taylor,

Sylvan Lake, Alta.

( Unfortunately, the nature of a one person newsroom limits our ability to make it to every event in our coverage area and things do slip through the cracks. We did attend and publish a story on a Seniors Week event regarding the Blackfalds 55+ Housing Project, but while we endeavoured to attend more throughout the area and truly value the seniors in the community, we were unable to do more this year.

Please note we always welcome submissions from all members and groups of the community, and you are always welcome to email our reporter at abarrett@postmedia.com regarding event coverage.)