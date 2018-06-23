Wolf Creek Public Schools is calling on area families to open their homes to international students this summer.

A total of 65 students from Guangdong Province in China will visit Lacombe over the course of two weeks, with the first set to arrive July 20 and the second July 26.

The experience, according to WCPS Homestay Services Assistant Jamie Williamson, promises to be an exciting one for both those visiting and those hosting the students.

“This is an amazing learning opportunity to build friendships and gain cultural experience,” she said. “What better way to learn about other cultures than to do it in a way that’s hands on, and have someone come here from that country?”

About 35 host families are needed, primarily for the second set of students.

Families, Williamson said, can come in all shapes and sizes from retired couples, to single parents or nuclear families with school-age children.

What’s required of those interested is the ability to offer students a bedroom, a shared washroom, and spend time with the students as they learn about Canada and Canadian culture. As the students will be in Lacombe studying English as a Second Language (ESL), English must be the primary language spoken at home, and everyone over the age of 18 must have a clean police record.

Host families must also be able to provide their student with rides to and from Lacombe Composite High School for the short term stay.

“They’ll be experiencing Alberta as a whole – we’ve got trips planned throughout Alberta, including the Tyrell Museum, Jasper, Banff, and right here in our own community with the Lacombe Days parade and Lacombe Days itself,” she said. “They’ll also be doing some robotics, our first set of students will be participating in some music.”

Host families will receive a reimbursement of $280 for the 14-day summer stay per student.

The visit is part of WCPS’ International Learning Program and the first steps of an agreement signed in March between WCPS and the Liwan Education Bureau to provide cultural and academic opportunities for students in both school districts. The Memorandum of Understanding between the two districts was a historic one – making WCPS the first district in Alberta to sign an MOU with a school district in Guangdong Province.

A special welcome ceremony will be held July 26 at Lacombe Composite High School. A similar ceremony will be held in March 2019 when a number of WCPS students will visit Guangzhou, China as part of a reciprocal exchange.

For more information or to apply to be a host family, visit www.wolfcreekinternational.ca or phone Jamie Williamson at (403)506-6558.