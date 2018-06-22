Knights reign as CAHSSL champs ends

RED DEER -

The Central Alberta Christian High School (CACHS) Knights reign as Central Alberta High School Soccer League (CAHSSL) champions came to an end Saturday.

The Knights fell 2-1 to the Notre Dame Cougars during the final tournament at Edgar Athletic Park in Red Deer, marking their first championship loss in three years.

“They were hungry, they worked hard. They stayed with our structure...but at the end we ran out of gas and couldn’t put away the chances,” said Knights Head Coach Travis Eggink.

“Sometimes you don’t win, the bounces don’t go your way...but that one – that’s a sour taste in the mouth, no doubt about that.”

The Knights were on the scoreboard first after Matthew Baong broke through the Cougars’ defence. Towards the end of the first half, however, the Cougars tied it up on a penalty kick from Santiago Bolaños.

The tie would remain until just four minutes left in the game.

One of the Knights’ defenders was called for hitting the body of his opponent before the ball. While the Knights believed it was the other way around, the Cougars were awarded a second penalty kick, and Bolaños made no mistake to put his team up 2-1.

While it was a tough way to lose, however, Eggink didn’t deny the Cougars were the better team.

“The other team was able to carry possession a little more than us – that created their opportunity and that’s how they won. We didn’t have the ball enough,” he said. “Hats off to them – they played well. They out-chanced us. They played a stronger game than us today.”

It’s hard to overlook their success, however, in recent years. Despite being a school shy of 100 students and drawing from a student body with less soccer experience as a whole, they finished first in the league in the regular season, and were champions the past two years.

Seven players from the team will not be returning next year.

“It’s been a lot of fun coaching these guys and I want to thank them for their effort and the ride that it was,” said Eggink.

In the bronze medal game, Lindsay Thurber defeated St. Joseph High school 1-0. The Lacombe Composite High School Rams finished sixth, falling to Hunting Hills High School 2-1 in the fifth place game. Isaak Meadus had the Rams’ goal.

On the girls side, after defeating the Lacombe Composite High School Rams 3-2 at CACHS last Thursday to even make it to the final tournament (Hunting Hills High School forfeit after a winless season), the Knights fell 7-0 to the Notre Dame Cougars in the semifinal. That was followed by a 4-1 loss to the H.J. Cody Lakers in the bronze medal game. Anessa Harrod had the lone Knights goal.

Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School Raiders took home the gold, defeating the Notre Dame Cougars 4-1.