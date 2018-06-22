Farm Safety Day reminds kids to stay safe

Grade 5 students from across Lacombe County learned all about safety on the farm as part of Farm Safety Day Friday.

About 250 students were in attendance as part of the third annual event, learning about various aspects of safety when on the farm.

Krista Pannenbecker, an administrative assistant for Environmental and Protective Services and one of the event organizers, says the farm safety is crucial to talk about with students.

“We’ve experienced tragedies – we lost some girls with regards to grain safety,” she said, referring to the 2015 canola seed incident that saw Catie, Dara and Jana Bott smothered by grain near Withrow, Alta.

“We really like to educate all the students around the county to love where they come from, but know that there are dangers associated with living on the farm. We just want them to be aware of those dangers when they’re helping out on the farm or playing.”

Farm Safety Day’s inaugural year was focused more on presenters from various corporations throughout the county, but since then, the county has moved most of it in house.

Students learned about mowing, how best to approach a horse and what to wear around a horse to prevent injuries, as well as how to check ATV’s for any potential hazards before they start racing around the county. The Clive Seed Cleaning Plant was on site with an auger to demonstrate grain safety, and various heavy equipment demonstrations were made as well. Lacombe County and Bentley fire department chiefs were also on hand to talk about fire safety.

Not only does the day act as a refresher for those who live in rural areas that may not give a second thought to potential hazards at home, it also helps those unfamiliar with life on the farm.

“We get students who are friends with those on the farm and they know nothing of the life,” she said. “We like to give them a bit of background before they go to the farm and think it’s fun to do something that could be really dangerous.”

Lacombe Upper Elementary School, Terrace Ridge School, Bentley School, Clive School, Alix-MAC School, Eckville Elementary School, as well as Pleasant Valley and Alix Hutterite Colonies were all in attendance. Students and staff were also treated to a barbecue lunch.