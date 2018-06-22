Blackfalds hosting stormwater project open house

About a year after Lacombe Lake residents aired concerns over the Town of Blackfalds’ plans to filter stormwater into the lake at an open house in Lacombe County, the town is now holding an open house of their own.

On Wednesday, June 27 at the Blackfalds Community Centre, from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m., the town’s project team and Stantec consultants will present updates and changes to the proposed Northwest Area Master Stormwater Management Plan.

“The purpose is to address the concerns and provide further information from the open house a year ago,” said Blackfalds Mayor Richard Poole. “We’ll be providing real explanations and working with the residents around Lacombe Lake to find a positive outcome to everyone’s concerns.”

The plan involves a pipeline that would move stormwater from the town to the lake, in addition to several stormwater and holding ponds. Greenery, according to the plans first presented to town council earlier in 2017, would filter out contaminants naturally before reaching the lake.

Stantec representatives said the amount of contaminants reaching the lake would be within reasonable limits and water would meet quality standards set out by Alberta Environment and Parks (AEP).

That did little to placate lake residents and users. In fact a petition started by members of the Lacombe Lake Watershed Society opposing the plan topped 1,000 signatures within a month of the meeting.

Prior to that, Lacombe County deferred approval of the land purchase of nine acres required for the project due to public concern, and asked the town to investigate the possibility of removing the lake from the plan and instead channel stormwater into the Blindman River.

However, the $12.8 million for a lift station and five kilometres of pipeline, wasn’t an alternative Blackfalds saw as being a feasible option. Aside from high price tag, Stantec said in a feasibility review that pumping stormwater, which naturally flows into the Battle River watershed, into the Blindman would require an inter-basin water transfer. The transfer would force stormwater to deviate from pre-development drainage patterns and open up potential problems for not just the Battle River watershed, but the Red Deer River watershed as well.

“What we’re doing is returning water that has always gone into the Battle River watershed. The water that’s moving into that area isn’t new – it’s always gone in that direction,” said Poole. “The water that’s going there from our community is going through three (holding ponds). Before it enters the lake, there’s going to be a final monitoring station.

“It’s going to be incumbent upon Blackfalds to make sure the water going in is of quality that will do no harm to the lake.”

Lake residents, however, still have their reservations.

Anita Alexander, whose family has owned lakeside land since the 1960’s and has been a vocal advocate for the Lake’s health, says there’s no proof stormwater naturally drains into Lacombe Lake.

“If it naturally flows that way, why do they need a pipeline to bring it across Twp Rd. 40?” she asked. “If it needs to go to the creek, take it straight out there, not to the lake. Ideally, they need to get their act together and build their own stormwater pond.”

She’s spoken with hydrologists and industry specialists about the plan, and according to a MacHydro report sent to her, while the Stantec plans to construct a series of linear wetlands to filter contaminants out, those plans could increase water temperature and thus increase the growth of algae into the lake.

AEP, who received a letter of concern from the City of Lacombe regarding the plans, as well as the petition from residents last year, also gave the town a list of their own concerns about the plan in November 2017.

Chief among the concerns was the unreliability of planning for a 1:100 year storm event as urbanization can increase downstream stormwater peak flows and annual runoff volumes, as well as a need to see more substantiated rationale behind claims water quality would not be adversely affected and details on methods to ensure quality isn’t affected.

Those concerns are ones Alexander shares.

“Building their own stormwater pond seems to me, in this day and age, a no-brainer. Why are they so intent on putting it into the lake?” she said. “People need to get out to the meeting. If they go to the meeting and listen, they can choose for themselves which camp they want to side with.

“This is the lake’s last chance to survive.”

Poole, however, believes all concerns will addressed in the revised plans at the June 27 meeting, and encourages all to come to the meeting where details about the plan will be revealed.

“We’re being very transparent about the process and want to ensure everyone we’re going to work with them,” Poole said.

“Blackfalds has always been a good neighbour and we’re going to continue to be a good neighbour. We like the lake and want to make sure it moves forward in a positive manner.”