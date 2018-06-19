Volunteers needed ahead of Lacombe Days

RED DEER -

Lacombe Days is just a few weeks away, but there’s still time for volunteers to get involved.

An orientation night will be held on Thursday, June 21 at 7 p.m., but it’s by no means the deadline to sign up to help out.

Lacombe Days Event Coordinator Rosanna Kerekes says they’re always looking for volunteers.

“Last year we had 12 volunteers and it really allowed us to reach more people and be able to offer the little things like information booths,” she said.

“If we could get that up to 20...it would be a big help. We’ll always accept and find a place for people, even if it’s just a shift working admissions or the info booth.”

After Lacombe Days nearly disappeared several years ago – down to just two volunteers – the committee and volunteer base has slowly started to build back up.

Last year was the first year the Lacombe Days committee really started to try and get the word out they were looking for volunteers, and Kerekes says the interest generated has carried over to this year.

Still, she says the Lacombe Days committee is aware the community would like to see the event grow and become bigger and better.

“The past couple years, we’ve been at a crossroads. Do we stay small town or do we make this an event where we can bring people into Lacombe to celebrate the community with us?” she said. “There are a couple difficulties getting to that point – funding....and the people. We need those big picture volunteers - volunteers that are there year round, not just that weekend.”

Ideally, they’d like more people on the board, especially a younger voice.

“Having that younger voice in our committee would be nice to give us that perspective and be able to offer a few different things,” she said.

Plans for this year’s Lacombe Days are being finalized, but they are hoping to change a few things, both for this year and for the future.

Kerekes says she’s really been working on returning car events, aside from the Show ‘n Shine, to the festivities but it’s not known currently when those will return.

The biggest change for this year’s event, however, is the elimination of the annual fireworks show.

“Fireworks happen about four times throughout the year, so we felt they were overplayed, but they’re also getting shorter for the amount of money we’re investing in them,” said Kerekes.

“We’re going to switch it up this year and have light shows happening instead. It’s a great opportunity to try something new.”

Preceding the light show, which will take place at Michener Park, will be some live entertainment, geared more towards younger audiences as opposed to the older crowd Music in the Park often attracts during the summer.

They’ll also be expanding the drive-in movie, moving it to the J.S. McCormick School grounds to accommodate more people. Lacombe Days recently released the details on Facebook, including the movie selection – “The Greatest Showman” – which Kerekes says has been receiving a lot of great feedback.

For children, different inflatable obstacle courses and more interactive inflatables will be provided, and the circus will return.

Events put on by local businesses and community organizations are expanding this year as well, which Kerekes says is encouraging.

“Lacombe is so community orientated. If they see you supporting the community, then they’ll support you,” she said. “Lacombe Days is a really fun way to do that.”

This year, Lacombe Days runs July 26-29, a week after the Westerner Days Fair and Exposition in Red Deer July 18-22.

For more information on Lacombe Days, to volunteer or apply to enter the parade, visit www.lacombedays.ca.

Lacombe Days can also be found on Twitter and Facebook @LacombeDays.