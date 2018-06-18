City crews will performing a big flush over the course of the next five-six weeks, with the annual unidirectional hydrant flushing program.

From June 21 until July 31, they’ll be in the community, flushing hydrants in order to remove sediment and minerals from distribution pipes, as well as testing hydrants to ensure adequate water flow and pressure is available.

“If you notice municipal staff operating a fire hydrant and flushing water down the street, they are actually cleaning the water mains in the area,” said Ryan Morden, water and wastewater foreman for the city. “Regular flushing is an important component of comprehensive water management program.”

The unidirectional hydrant-flushing program, according to a city release, is vital to the maintenance of the municipal water distribution system. Not only does it clear the system of discoloured water, it helps scour the inside of the pipe, removes sediments, built up silt and biofilms, and maintains chlorine residuals.

Signage will be posted in the area when flushing crews are present, however, due to the nature of the work, schedules won’t be available in advance.

During flushing, residents may notice a drop in water pressure and should note this drop is only temporary. Once flushing is complete, water pressure will return to normal.

Those experiencing any water discoloration are advised to flush water lines by turning on their cold-water taps until the water runs clear for approximately 5-10 minutes. Should the problem persist, residents are asked to contact Infrastructure Services at (403)782-1261.

For more information on the City of Lacombe’s hydrant-flushing program, visit www.lacombe.ca/living/operations-and-planning-services-infrastructure-services/water-wastewater/watermain-flushing.

-BARRETT