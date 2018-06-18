Lacombe County ratepayers should be getting their municipal tax notices in the next week.

On Monday, the county announced municipal property tax notices had been mailed out and are asking ratepayers to make their payments promptly.

“We encourage ratepayers to be proactive and make sure their tax notice was received,” said Manager of Corporate Services Michael Minchin. “To avoid all penalties, tax payments must be received by the last business day in August.”

Property owners who miss the tax payment deadline will have a six per cent penalty applied Sept. 1, 2018 on the outstanding taxes owed. An additional 10 per cent penalty will be added Dec. 1 for taxes unpaid after Nov. 30, 2018.

The tax notice also includes property assessment, and those wishing to appeal their assessment will have 60 days from the notice of assessment date to do so. Per parcel fees will be charged for those appealing, however if the Assessment Review Board decides in favour of the complainant, the fee will be refunded.

Payments can be made through online banking or at the ratepayer’s financial institution of choice, in person at the Lacombe County Administration Office or by mail with a post-dated cheque for Aug. 31, 2018. Those who send by mail should make sure payments are postmarked by Canada Post by Aug. 31 to avoid late penalties.

“Like other online bill payments, there may be a processing delay for online tax payments, so people who plan to pay their taxes through electronic banking should not leave it until the last minute,” said Minchin.

Of note, the due date and penalties do not apply to ratepayers enrolled in the Tax Instalment Payment Plan (TIPP). With TIPP, ratepayers can pay property taxes on a monthly basis rather than a single payment. Those interested in enrolling can find application forms on the Lacombe County website or at the Lacombe County Administration Office.

Those who do not receive their 2018 tax notice by the end of June are asked to contact Lacombe County’s Assessment Dept. at (403)782-6601.

-BARRETT