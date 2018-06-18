19-year-old killed in rural rollover

A 19-year-old driver from Tees was killed after hitting a light pole in a collision near Clive Friday.

According to Blackfalds RCMP, the driver and a male passenger were driving east bound when the vehicle went off the roadway on Hwy 12. The vehicle then hit the light pole, and rolled several times in the south ditch.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle. RCMP, along with Lacombe County Fire Dept. responded, but he succumbed to injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation by Blackfalds RCMP.

The family of the victim has been notified, however, police will not provide further updates on the collision.

-BARRETT