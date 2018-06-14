Fireworks permits required

Lacombe County is reminding all residents fireworks permits are required for those looking to sell, purchase or set off fireworks anywhere within the province of Alberta, especially with Canada Day right around the corner.

“The use of fireworks is regulated under the Alberta Fire Code, and there are no exceptions to the rules spelled out in the code,” said Lacombe County Fire Chief Drayton Bussiere in a release issued Thursday. “If you plan on shooting off fireworks, regardless of the time of the year, a fireworks permit is required within Lacombe County.”

Fireworks permits are free of charge and applications can be found on the Lacombe County website at www.lacombecounty.com, or at the Lacombe County Administration Office. An application may take up to one week to process, so residents are asked not to wait until the last minute.

Conditions of having a fireworks permit includes permission from adjacent landowners, and as such, Bussiere says it’s important to discuss fireworks plans with neighbours in advance.

Fireworks also cannot be set off from public lands or roadways, if there is a fireban and/or wind exceeds 20 km/h.

He also notes that although the use of fireworks can be a safe practice if all precautions are adhered to, people are responsible for any fireworks in their possession.

-BARRETT