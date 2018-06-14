Alumni and Community Golf Classic a success

A total of 111 golfers showed up on Sunday, June 3, to participate in the Alumni and Community Golf Classic hosted by the Lacombe Golf and Country Club.

Organized by Burman University and Parkview Adventist Academy — and part of their Alumni Homecoming weekend — the golf classic is an opportunity for alumni and community members to share an enjoyable day of golf while raising funds for general scholarships and the Lacombe Athletic Park Association (LAPA).

Thanks to the support of donors, the 2018 Golf Classic raised $2,000 for LAPA and is able to fund scholarships totaling $7,000 for Burman University and Parkview Adventist Academy students. In total, 48 donors provided services, cash, or prizes. (Refer to the thank-you ad below for a complete list of donors).

The winning team of Brody Nelson, Cody Anderson, Tyler Schafer, and Kelly Kramer (sponsored by The Co operators Advantage Insurance Group) posted an impressive 13-under score of 58. This score matches that of last year’s winning team (Byron Grabo, Desmond Grabo, Justin Grabo, and Brendan Grabo) and was previously attained by Brody’s Co-operators team in 2015 (with one different team member).

The runner-up team, sponsored by Advanced Systems, achieved a 9-under score of 62. Team members were Brad Kay, Jay Johnson, Tyler Bishop, and Bob Morris.

Winners of Hole Prizes:

Long drive, ladies (hole 1) – Valetta Tym (Marsh/Anderson)

Long Drive, men (hole 1) – Cody Anderson (The Co-operators)

Closest to the pin (hole 3) – Tyler Schafer (The Co-operators)

Drive closest to the line (hole 5) – Joe Lovell (OK Tire & Auto Service)

Drive closest to the pin (hole 6) – Thomas Elliott (Becker/Elliott)

Longest putt (hole 7) – Ross Pickett (Shantro Developments)

Closest to the pin third shot (hole 9) – Kelly Kramer (The Co-operators)

Closest to the 150-yard marker (hole 11) – Jordan Dobbin (Dobbin/Pess)

Closest to the pin, second shot (hole 14) – Larry Shipowick (Hubbard/Shipowick)

Drive closest to the pin (hole 15) – Kendahl Reitze (Western Financial Group)

Drive closest to the pin (hole 16) – Blayne Weidner (Weidner Motors)

Longest putt (hole 18) – Blayne Weidner (Weidner Motors); runner-up, Darcy Schmidak (Malley/Mason)

Of the 28 participating teams, 19 posted under-par scores, and one came in at even par. Clearly, it was a great day for golf!

Sincere thanks are extended to all sponsors, participants, and the 15 volunteers who made the Golf Classic possible: Shannon Bechthold, Spencer Page, Jordan Southcott, John Murrin, Dorothy Falesau, Penny Marcinyk, Jelani Coke-Talbot, Brandi Thomson (Western Financial Group), Josh Southcott, Warren Kay, Cheryl Kay, Jacky McAfee, Eronica Hutchins, Christina Lister, and Larry Murrin.