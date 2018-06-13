Hit the lake with dad this weekend

Grab your dad and hit Cranna Lake this weekend for the second annual Father’s Day Canoe.

Put on by Burman University and College Heights Seventh-Day Adventist Church, the event includes both canoeing and a barbecue – both of which are absolutely free.

“Our pastor has a sermon about reaching out to the community and being part of the community so I thought we should do something for father’s and their kids to do that’s enjoyable and doesn’t cost them a dime,” said Chad Lachelt, one of the event organizers.

The event was held for the first time ever last summer and proved to be a success. While turnout was slow at first, he said by noon they were a little overwhelmed, with about 500 people showing up.

“I wanted an activity that would be a thing a dad would do with his kids and I remember my dad taking me as a kid,” he said. “It was something healthy and fun for families to do and people showed up in droves.

“This year, we have more volunteers and organizers.”

Things officially get underway along the northeast shore of Cranna Lake on Sunday, June 17 at 10 a.m. and will continue until 4 p.m.

In addition to more volunteers, they’ll also have lawn games for those to partake in while waiting for their turn.

The event, Lachelt says, is put on thanks to many local businesses, including but not limited to Saputo, Sobeys, Dairy Queen, Magnetic Signs, Strand Media, The Good Water Company and ABC Christian Bookstore.

Other Father’s Day events in the region include the Lacombe Vintage Machinery Club’s annual Vintage Tractor Pull Parade and Show at the Lacombe Agricultural Society Grounds. The event takes place on both Saturday and Sunday, with a pancake breakfast from 7:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. (Saturday) and 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. (Sunday). Displays are open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. both days, with the “Parade of Power” at 1 p.m. Sawmilling and field demonstrations will also run during the afternoon. Admission is free, and camping on the grounds (no hookups) is also free.

In Alix, there will be a Father’s Day Poker Rally on Horseback. The event starts at the Alix Ag Grounds with registration from 10 a.m. until noon at $5 per card hand. For more information on the event, call Floyd at (403)350-3427.

Blackfalds Days and Clive Fun Fest also continue on Sunday.