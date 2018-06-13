Blackfalds Days returns this weekend

The Town of Blackfalds is inviting everyone to see what the community is all about this weekend.

The annual Blackfalds Days festival returns, and residents and area visitors can expect much of the same activities they’ve experienced in previous years.

“Most of the things we’re doing, we’ve done in one shape or another before,” said Blackfalds Mayor and town spokesperson Richard Poole.

“It’s a family event from beginning to end. We encourage participation; we have a lot of fun with all the events and invite everyone to come see what Blackfalds does right.”

Festivities officially get underway on Friday night at 5 p.m. with the Minor Ball Tournament – a bit of a twist on what was formerly a senior ball tournament.

Then at 6 p.m. a family scavenger hunt will take place, replacing the formerly popular “Amazing Race” event of previous years. Pre-registration for the event was required and due on June 11.

If you’ve missed the deadline, however, there’s still the Youth Night Out going on at the same time at the Blackfalds Multi-plex Arena for those in Grade 4-12. D.J. Sabatoge and Haylen’s Ice Cream Shop will be on site, as well as inflatables and more.

Saturday will be jam-packed with activities from 7:30 a.m. until shortly after 11 p.m.

The first event of the day will be the annual Town Councillors’ Pancake Breakfast. Admission is by donation – either cash which will go towards the Dual Ice Development Society (D.I.D.S.) or a non-perishable food item for the local food bank. This year, council chose to extend the hours of the breakfast slightly to run from 7:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Following the breakfast, the “Building a Future” Parade will start at 11 a.m., following its usual route down Landsdowne Ave., Minto Street, up Broadway Ave., east on Waghorn, before circling down Highway Ave. onto Park Street and back towards the Parade Marshalling Site.

Minor soccer exhibition matches will be held at All Star Park throughout the day, and the 14th Annual Oldies Show and Shine and Barbecue will be held from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. along Highway Ave. Several other barbecues will be held throughout Town, as well as the Blackfalds Market, Kids Zone (noon until 4 p.m. at the Multi-plex Arena) and Family Dance at 7 p.m. also at the arena.

Saturday’s festivities will wrap up, as always, with the fireworks show – something that may be a little more rare this summer as the Lacombe Days committee axed fireworks from the roster of events for this year.

“It’s always a fantastic event here in Blackfalds,” Poole said. “We have a dedicated group of volunteers who do the fireworks for us, so all the money we usually spend on professional companies to come in can go towards putting that many more fireworks in our presentation.”

On Sunday, a community church service will be held at the Abbey Centre Amphitheatre at 10:30 a.m. and the Tim Hortons Block Party in the Park will be held in Centennial Park from noon until 3 p.m.

Taste of Blackfalds will round out the weekend, offering festival goers the opportunity to experience foods from around the world.

“We had it last year, and it’s going to be a bigger and better event,” Poole said. “People enjoyed it, but we’re hoping for a bigger crowd this time around.”

For full details and a list of events visit www.blackfalds.com/public/download/documents/50494