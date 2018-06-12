New roof for curling rink, Infrastructure Services

Leaky roofs won’t be an issue for the Freightliner Curling Rink and Infrastructures Services building in the near future.

During their regular meeting on Tuesday, Lacombe city council awarded Scott Builders the contract to replace both roofs, as well as renovate the Infrastructure Services Building washrooms to the maximum tune of $720,140.

The figure includes $366,302 for the curling complex roof, which suffered suspected significant hailstorm damage in 2015 and has had a problem with leaks since.

While council didn’t question the need for roof replacement, especially prior to the start of the curling season, they did question why the cost wasn’t being covered by insurance.

Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Matthew Goudy said initially the city’s insurance adjuster, along with a certified roof inspector, were of the opinion no damage had been done at that time, as per a report dated July 28, 2015.

“Since then, what we suspect has been damage from that storm has arisen,” said Goudy. “We’re currently in a situation where we’ve been denied coverage but we’re working with our insurer to see if there are options for us.”

The roofing materials manufacturer did an inspection on the roof on Tuesday morning, and there is a possibility that, should damage be identified as being a result of the 2015 storm, some costs could be recouped.

Insurance did cover repairs for the 2015 hail storm on adjacent arena and pool roofs.

In the future, however, the city will try to prevent such mishaps from happening again by looking at hiring a third party inspector to assess for damage before it becomes a problem again.

The Infrastructure Services building roof, meanwhile, will cost $165,626. Washroom expansion at the building will be an additional $168,214. Projects will be funded through a combination of MSI Capital and General Capital Reserves. Lacombe County has already agreed to contribute 31 per cent of the cost for the curling rink roof replacement. A five per cent contingency for the projects is included as well.

“It’s unfortunate we have to spend over $300,000 on that building when it’s been slated for replacement for many, many years. It seems we keep pushing it back in the 10-year Capital Plan,” said Coun. Reuben Konnik.

“Going forward, we need to try and find a way to stop pushing these big projects back, because $300,000 this year....we could’ve put that towards a new building.”

Electricity for city facilities

City facilities will be powered by Direct Energy, Enmax Energy or Capital Power for 2021-2023 – depending on who has the best rates at the start of each year.

Council agreed to select the three companies as preferred vendors Monday, as well as “lock in” electricity pricing for city facilities to ensure cost certainty, and an estimated future cost reduction of at least $55,000 per year.

The current electrical supply agreement with Enmax Energy expires December 2018, and a contract is in place for 2019-2020.

Mayor Creasey asked if ECHO Energy had put in a bid to be the energy provider for the city facilities, however, a Request For Proposal (RFP) was not received for them.

ECHO primarily deals with providing residential electricity through UTILITYnet, which is a smaller, independent electricity provider that likely would not have been able to compete with the larger companies.

Pump House Backup Generator

Council approved a replacement for the emergency standby power generator at the city’s Pump House B.

While funding for both Pump House A and Pump House B is currently identified in the 10-year Capital Plan for replacement in 2019 and 2021, and exception was made due to the age of the B backup generator.

According to Jordan Thompson, director of planning and operations for the city, the generator suffered catastrophic failure in the spring.

A repair would normally take place, however, the generator was purchased second-hand in the 1980’s and the original manufacturer, Pamco, is no longer in business, making it “virtually impossible” to get parts to repair the generator.

Pro-Energy, Simson Maxwell and Sterling Power were on site to try and repair, but all recommended the replacement of the generator.

Options are being considered for the future, particularly in the case of Pump House A, however, including the possibility of moving from a natural gas operated generator to a more ‘green’ Tesla Powerpack.

Public hearing reschedule

A public hearing for the rezone 5115-5117 51 St. from Residential Multi-Unit Dwelling District (R5) to Downtown Commercial District (C1) has been rescheduled.

The hearing was originally scheduled for June 11, 2018. However, due to an advertising error, the hearing was not advertised for two weeks and did not meet Municipal Government Act requirements and therefore had to be rescheduled.

The public hearing will now be on Monday, June 25 at 5:30 p.m.

The next council meeting will be held on Monday, June 25 at 5 p.m. at City Hall in Council Chambers.