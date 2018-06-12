Motorcyclist injured in collision

A motorcyclist was injured in Lacombe last Friday during a collision with a truck.

On June 8, emergency crews responded to the scene on Hwy 12 east of 34 St, where an eastbound pickup truck driver turned across the path of a westbound motorcycle.

The truck driver was not injured, while the motorcyclist was transported by EMS to Edmonton via Red Deer with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The survival of the cyclist, according to Lacombe Police Service, is partly attributed to the rider wearing high quality protective gear, which included a full face helmet and armoured jacket.

Police said they’d like to remind drivers to be especially careful in regards to motorcycles.

“With the early warm weather this year, motorcyclists have been on the road for two months now,” the release said. “It only takes a moment’s inattention to cause a life changing tragedy.”

-BARRETT