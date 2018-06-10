Bentley and area residents won’t be forced to drive to Lacombe for postal services – at least not for the time being.

Last week, a Canada Post letter was circulated to Bentley customers which said the Bentley IDA Pharmacy had agreed to continue providing full retail and parcel pick-up services on a month-to-month basis effective immediately.

The change was in response to an outcry from the community on the sudden decision to cut the services in Bentley – a move local MP Blaine Calkins told the House of Commons actually violated the Canadian Postal Charter.

Canada Post says on ongoing solution is being sought out.

“We will continue to keep our customers and your local elected officials updated regarding our efforts in obtaining a long-term solution for your postal services. We encourage our customers to support the owners and staff of the Bentley IDA by making other retail purchases from their host business,” said the letter.

“Please accept our apologies for the inconvenience you may have suffered as we work our way through these issues.”

As of June 6 and until further notice, delivery notice cards will direct Bentley customers to the Bentley IDA Pharmacy.

Those with notices currently to pickup packages at the Lacombe Rexall, however, will either have to claim the item at the location or see their item returned to the sender after final notice deadlines will passed. However, those experiencing difficulty in retrieving their packages are asked to talk to the local post office staff to get the item to Bentley as soon as possible.

Any questions or inquiries are asked to be directed to the toll-free customer service line at 1-866-607-6301 or through the Canada Post website at www.canadapost.ca.

-BARRETT