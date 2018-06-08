The Town of Blackfalds now has a new communications officer in Dean Turnquist.

The newest addition to the municipal staff officially started this week.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to come to a community that is on the rise,” said Turnquist in a release issued Friday. “With so much happening in and around Blackfalds, I look forward to promoting our success as the benchmark of a great community.”

The communications role is an integral one in assisting Blackfalds Mayor Richard Poole, town council and staff to communicate information of importance to the community in a timely fashion. In his new role, Turnquist will be responsible for internal and external communications, brand management and media relations for the town. As well, he’ll support council and town staff with strategic direction and other matters concerning the municipality.

Turnquist is no stranger to this type of work.

He has an experience in government, health care and not-for-profit, and has spent the past seven years in post-secondary, offering communications, marketing, media and public relations, as well as event planning, coaching, teaching, project management, critical thinking and strategic planning.

“We are excited to bring Dean on board and look forward to having him assist us in moving forward our vision and mission of creating the best possible community for our residents,” said Chief Administrative Officer Myron Thompson.

Turnquist is filling a role that was previously vacated by Cale Frombach.

-BARRETT