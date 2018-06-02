RCMP look to locate missing Blackfalds man

Blackfalds RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 32-year-old male.

Richard Floyd Youb was last seen on May 28, 2018 by a friend in the town of Ponoka. Youb, who resides in Blackfalds, has not returned home since.

Richard drives a silver 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck and was operating this vehicle when last seen.

Richard is described as:

• 5’ 10 tall

• 198 lbs

• Brown Eyes

• Short Brown Hair

• Full Beard

• Stocky build

The Blackfalds RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Youb.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information regarding this occurrence to contact Blackfalds RCMP at (403) 885-3300. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stopper that leads to an arrest(s), you may eligible for a cash reward.

-BLACKFALDS RCMP