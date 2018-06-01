LPS seize $3,000 in drugs

Lacombe Police Service (LPS) seized $3,000 worth of illegal drugs and arrested one woman during a routine traffic stop on May 20.

Fentanyl, GHB, heroin, cocaine, oxycontin and Percocet were drugs taken in the seizure, while Kelly Dawn Manson, 30, of Red Deer was charged with seven counts of possessions for the purpose of trafficking, one count of possession of a dangerous weapon and one count of possession of property obtained by crime.

Manson was released on recognizance with her next court date scheduled for June 7 in Red Deer Provincial Court.

Those with any information on the incident or any other crime are asked to contact LPS at (403)782-3279 or local police. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.tipsubmit.com.

-BARRETT