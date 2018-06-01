Lacombe area sees increase in vehicle theft

Lacombe Police Service (LPS) advises the public there was an increase in stolen vehicles reported in the Lacombe area during the last few weeks of May.

Police are asking the public to remember to lock vehicle doors and not leave keys inside their vehicles. Those with older model vehicles without electronic security features are recommended to use steering wheel locking devices or install electronic security devices.

“We also encourage everyone to call in any suspicious activity day or night as we offer 24-hour service, seven days a week,” said Cst. Carl Matthews, the new community liason officer for LPS.

Those with any information on any crime are asked to contact LPS at (403)782-3279 or local police. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.tipsubmit.com.

-BARRETT