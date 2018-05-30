Trail society to host appreciation barbecue

Celebrate International Trails Day with the Bill Nielsen Trail Society (BNTS).

On Saturday, June 2 the society will mark the occasion with a “Trail-User Appreciation Barbecue” on the Elizabeth Lake trail from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

“Bill Nielsen just wants to celebrate those who use the trails,” said Diane Hayduk with the society. “People should come out and enjoy the beautiful trails we have here and enjoy a snack.”

Burgers, vegan burgers and ice cream will be served in exchange for a goodwill donation on the north side of Elizabeth Lake near the College Heights School.

As well, the event will also see two “big” reveals in the form of two picnic tables given to the club by Element Precast Inc., which will be placed along the trails in the area.

A variety of lawn games will also take place along the lake for kids.

For more information on the Bill Nielsen Trail Society, visit billstrailrun.com or email btrlacombe@gmail.com.

