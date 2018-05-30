BDO Run for Youth back for a second year

Lace up your runners and hit the trails to support youth programming.

On June 9, the annual BDO Run for Youth, put on by Youth Unlimited and the Boys and Girls Club of Wolf Creek, returns.

“Many runs raise money for particular things – and they’re all good things – but for us, our big ‘why’ is to support youth programming in Central Alberta,” said Jake Schellenberg, executive director with Youth Unlimited.

The BDO Run for Youth, formerly known as the Lacombe Half Marathon, is in its second year under its current name, but has been going for more than a decade. While it’s a fundraiser, it’s other purpose, naturally, is to get people, particularly youth, moving.

To that end, they’ve created a new initiative this year to spur those 18 and under to raise money for running clubs in the schools.

“We’re doing a $10 race fee for those 18 and under, which is pretty cheap for a run,” said Schellenberg. “Kids can come and they’ll individually go into a draw to raise money for their running club.”

Held at Michener Park, the run caters to runners of all experience levels, featuring Half Marathon (21K), 10K, 5K distances, as well as a 3K “fun run.” It also serves to highlight the trails between Lacombe and Blackfalds.

The Half Marathon begins at 8 a.m. on June 9, while 10K, 5K and 3K distances will start at 9 a.m.

Early bird registration is still available until May 31. Half Marathon ($70), 10K, 5K, and 3K ($55) runs will increase $10 after that date. Entry fee includes chip timing, water stations, and a pancake breakfast. Half Marathon participants will also receive a short-sleeve technical running shirt, while other participants will receive a short-sleeve cotton t-shirt.

Youth 18 and under and children five and under can be registered for $10 each. T-shirts, however, are not provided for the youth, but can be purchased for $15.

Online registration is available until June 3, but those looking to participate can still do so on the day of the race, where registration will open at 7 a.m.

Race kits can be picked up on Thursday June 7 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Red Deer Running Room in Southpointe Common, or Friday, June 8 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the YU-Turn youth Centre on 50 St. in Lacombe.

For more information or to register, visit runlacombe.com/bdo-run-for-youth.