Students take over mayor's chair

For a day, the title of Mayor of the City of Lacombe was shared amongst 12 people instead of one.

Last Thursday, Mayor Grant Creasey was joined by 11 Grade 6 students as part of the annual “Mayor for a Day” program which allows them to not only learn about municipal government, but experience it.

To be eligible, students had to run their own kind of election campaign in the form of an essay on local issues. Teachers narrowed down the essays to a select few, which were then passed along to Creasey who was tasked with selecting the winners.

“Judging by the reaction when I got to go around and visit them in their classrooms and announce the winners, they were very excited to be involved,” said Creasey. “It’s a good thing for them to look forward to and makes learning about municipal government a fun exercise.”

After a meet and greet with the mayor, council and Chief Administrative Officer Matthew Goudy, the students were led on a tour of City Hall and the public works facilities.

By late afternoon, they were ready to flex some political muscle in a mock city council meeting, where they tackled the issues of littering, safety of the five-way stop, and encouraging economic development.

“One of the common threads in a lot of the essays was litter in the city. Not only did they recognize it was a problem, there were lots of great solutions – quite frankly, a lot of potential solutions that wouldn’t be any different from what council as a whole would do,” said Creasey.

Suggestions involved an increase to fines for littering, the addition of more garbage bins and ashtrays for cigarettes as well as organizing more community cleanup days. Others that were a little more “out of the box” thinking included the implementation of an incentive system for garbage akin to bottle returns, or a contest that would pit neighbourhoods against each other to keep the area clean.

The group of mayors also debated ways to attract businesses to Lacombe and keep residents from leaving to shop elsewhere. Bringing in a Walmart-type business got quite a bit of attention, with some students mindful of the potential negative impact it could have on small businesses in the community, while others pointed out it would stop local residents from travelling to Red Deer so much.

“The overall awareness of the community – whether that comes from school or home life – was really outstanding,” said Creasey.

“We’ve got a pretty intelligent, well-informed group of citizens coming up. The future’s pretty bright.”