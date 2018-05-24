Practice what you preach, Prime Minister

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should learn to heed his own words.

Last week, rather than dealing with the plethora of issues within Canada’s borders, he decided to use his time to give a commencement address to graduates of New York University at Yankee Stadium, as well as accept an honorary doctorate of laws.

Forget the irony of a man who broke federal ethics laws receiving an honorary degree - giving a commencement speech is all and well. At least, it would’ve been if he’d left his variety pack of social justice warrior socks at home.

Climbing to the top of the virtuous pedestal he’s fashioned for himself, he looked down at all the graduates and spoke about fighting “our tribal mindset,” how society should allow ourselves to be vulnerable to other points of view and not only engage with “people with whom we already agree.”

It sounds good. The messages and sentiments themselves are good. The problem is, Trudeau certainly isn’t practicing what he’s preaching.

When it comes to a difference in perspective, there’s likely no greater opponent to Trudeau’s way of thinking than the Conservative Party – a party he routinely slams for playing politics of fear and division. He rarely tries to understand where the opposing party’s concerns come from, and chastises them on the floor of the House of Commons for not being in line with what he believes Canadians want – nevermind that those opposite him were all elected by Canadians, just those with a different perspective on how the country should be run.

Never does he even seem to consider that “someone you vehemently disagree with might have a point.”

Far be it from me to encourage Trudeau to indulge in any form of narcissism, but I really wish he’d look at the clips that found their way onto news stations and actually listen to the words he said.

Requiring those in his party to take a pro-choice stance on abortion, he’s implemented a values test for summer job grant applicants, asking them to sign an attest to his brand of reproductive rights or forgo funding. How dare anyone believe life starts at conception? How dare those apart of different religions believe differently than himself?

Anyone who questions the root cause of climate change is immediately labelled a climate change denier – someone he likened in his address to those who are for female genital mutilation.

So much for acceptance of diverse opinion.

While most of his messages and statements were grossly hypocritical, however, he got it complete right when he said: “the leadership we need most today - and in the years to come - is leadership that brings people together.”

I can get behind that, but unless he changes his own tune in a drastic way, that leadership will come from someone else in 2019.