Locals turn out for annual Woody’s Marathon

Over 100 area runners hit the pavement and trails in Red Deer for the 20th annual Woody’s RV World Marathon this past weekend.

For the second year in a row, Red Deer’s Craig Schmitt won the full marathon with a time of 2:46:26, with Camrose’s Dave Van Reeuwyk coming in second at 2:55:02, and Lacombe’s Adrian Schermers placing third with a time of 2:56:03. All three overtook the six-time marathon winner Brendan Lunty, also of Camrose.

Rhonda Loo was the first female across the finish line in the full, coming in 11th overall with a 3:16:04 time. Loo, from Lake Newell Resort, Alta., won the marathon three years ago. Jennifer Mann of Stauffer, Alta. placed second with a 3:25:33 time, while Cassandra Tomas of Sherwood Park placed third at 3:32:48.

In the half marathon, Joedy Dalke won on the men’s side (1:18:16) while Kristen Spady won on the women’s said (1:21:49).

Kieran McDonald (34:18) won the 10K on the men’s side and Morgan Lawley (38:24) won on the women’s side.

Full Marathon Results:

(127 runners)

3. Adrian Schermers 2:56:03.77 Lacombe

6. James Dalke 3:00:04.72 Ponoka

22: Schalk Greyling 3:32:01.54 Ponoka

37. Rory Whitbread 3:43:49.74 Lacombe

48. Greg Armson 4:03:46.34 Lacombe

67. Russell Hemingson 4:18:12.42 Ponoka

123. Mandeja Sargent 6:13:04.91 Mirror

 

Half Marathon

(446 runners)

19. Ron Eberts 1:32:30.62 Lacombe

42. Steve Parton 1:38:45.96 Lacombe

97. Kevin Debree 1:48:51.55 Lacombe

115. Cary Shelstad 1:52:39.22 Blackfalds

117. Steve Cousine 1:53:45.45 Blackfalds

148. Tamara Anklovitch 1:57:32.80 Blackfalds

165. Anne Frantz 1:58:46.05 Blackfalds

177. Penny Mueller 2:00:30.95, Lacombe

201. Jan Alexander 2:03:01.18 Tees

205. Lindsey Parenteau 2:03:42.91, Blackfalds

238. Izak Van Niekerk 2:07:26.98 Lacombe

265. Kaitlin Bishop 2:11:29.09 Lacombe

287. Carrie Zimmermann 2:14:05.28 Ponoka

300. Marcy Henry 2:15:25.79 Alix

311. Les Simpson 2:17:07.57 Blackfalds

336. Case Den Oudsten 2:22:38.42 Lacombe

338. Kurt Lowe 2:23:04.50 Lacombe

351. M. Chelsea Kenny 2:25:32.38 Blackfalds

352. Nicole Knight 2:25:57.16 Blackfalds

362. Steve Dyck 2:27:49.92 Blackfalds

365. Arlene Butler 2:28:32.81 Bentley

389. Heather Kipling 2:39:07.19 Blackfalds

394. Angela Deibert 2:42:38.24 Lacombe

406. Norm Catellier 2:46:29.60 Alix

412. Wally Cameron 2:48:09.27 Alix

425. Lindsay Thompson 2:57:44.11 Blackfalds

429. Dena Hennig 3:09:00.15 Blackfalds

442. Massiel Davila-Ferrer 3:24:53.87 Lacombe

443. Mina Desjardins 3:24:54.01 Lacombe

 

10K

(445 runners)

11. Lucas Wessner 0:42:01.15 Lacombe

20. Courtney Doerksen 0:45:14.84 Lacombe

41. Darryl Stendie 0:49:20.61 Blackfalds

43. Dennis Klugkist 0:49:42.84 Lacombe

48. Susan MacDonald 0:50:27.28 Lacombe

54. Caitlin Debree 0:51:35.32 Lacombe

56. Janni Prins 0:51:45.56 Lacombe

57. Diane Hayduk 0:51:47.56 Lacombe

67. Elijah Anstey 0:53:49.99 Lacombe

75. Brent Van Nieuwkerk 0:54:13.67 Clive

82. Darryl Langille 0:54:51.68 Lacombe

88. John Babbitt 0:55:21.48 Blackfalds

90. Jayden Stauffer 0:55:50.62 Alix

94. Chris Oram 0:56:29.61 Bentley

104. Lennie Van Aken 0:57:48.27 Ponoka

113. Leigh Peirens 0:58:24.51 Alix

133. Carson Braat 0:59:21.12 Ponoka

134. Ann Boys 0:59:24.13 Blackfalds

136. Lynn Hubert 0:59:27.00 Blackfalds

137. Greg Braat 0:59:27.10 Ponoka

140. Stephanie Rowlan 0:59:50.49 Ponoka

144. Martie Greyling 1:00:12.10 Ponoka

160. Luke Hemingson 1:01:28.99 Ponoka

163. Dionne Babbitt 1:01:35.01 Blackfalds

169. Erin McFadden 1:01:50.44 Bentley

173. Crystal Allan 1:01:54.37 Alix

174. Marian Debree 1:02:01.18 Lacombe

180. Michael Minchin 1:02:14.96 Lacombe

190. Tyson Crossland 1:03:00.47 Lacombe

192. James Hemingson 1:03:10.72 Ponoka

194. Jeff Rohrer 1:03:24.32 Blackfalds

196. Nataly Hermosillo 1:03:27.64 Blackfalds

202. Marissa Varekamp 1:03:46.91 Ponoka County

206. Sherry McKee 1:04:14.94 Blackfalds

209. Jackie Stauffer 1:04:28.53 Alix

210. Kyrie Hemingson 1:04:35.80 Ponoka

213. Erin Jewell 1:04:45.60 Blackfalds

217. Caitlin Leepart 1:04:51.06 Ponoka

221. Laurence Hagen 1:05:29.03 Lacombe

232. Serena Rohrer 1:06:29.12 Blackfalds

241. Tim Rowland 1:07:14.30 Ponoka

251. Audra Denny 1:08:15.00 Blackfalds

263. Carolyn Barritt 1:09:04.18 Alix

265. Martine Varekamp 1:09:13.13 Lacombe

266. Hennie Bos 1:09:13.58 Lacombe

270. Natalie Allan 1:09:23.05 Alix

275. Blaine Calkins 1:09:41.23 Lacombe

283. Heather Tee-Saganis 1:10:23.40 Lacombe

284. Melissa Prins 1:10:23.52 Lacombe

288. Janie Chapin 1:10:47.02 Lacombe

291. Gary Krochak 1:11:03.15 Alix

299. Kelsey Ruttan 1:13:06.07 Blackfalds

300. Jillian Mullin 1:13:10.47 Alix

303. Diana Hobbs 1:13:1.66 Blackfalds

308. Rayelle Lebreton 1:13:27.40 Lacombe

318. Sandra Grant 1:14:40.55 Ponoka

320. Tina Ma-Hemingson 1:14:45.31 Ponoka

328. Laura Pennock 1:15:17.07 Blackfalds

329. Margaret Rowland 1:15:18.58 Ponoka

340. Tricia Willis 1:16:10.50 Blackfalds

342. Sarah Hubert 1:16:15.22 Blackfalds

345. Joan Mullin 1:17:14.74 Alix

356. Tiffany Favelle 1:18:57.82 Bentley

360. Carla Roman 1:19:27.73 Blackfalds

370. Tanis Whyte 1:20:55.35 Lacombe

389. Beverly Hagen 1:24:16.69 Lacombe

396. Donna Stewart 1:26:06.28 Ponoka

403. Candace Hansen 1:29:10.75 Blackfalds

409. Sarah Crossland 1:30:09.20 Lacombe

412. Stacey Dyck 1:31:05.02 Blackfalds

437. Susan Smith 1:53:59.73 Lacombe

-BARRETT



