Locals turn out for annual Woody’s Marathon
Over 100 area runners hit the pavement and trails in Red Deer for the 20th annual Woody’s RV World Marathon this past weekend.
For the second year in a row, Red Deer’s Craig Schmitt won the full marathon with a time of 2:46:26, with Camrose’s Dave Van Reeuwyk coming in second at 2:55:02, and Lacombe’s Adrian Schermers placing third with a time of 2:56:03. All three overtook the six-time marathon winner Brendan Lunty, also of Camrose.
Rhonda Loo was the first female across the finish line in the full, coming in 11th overall with a 3:16:04 time. Loo, from Lake Newell Resort, Alta., won the marathon three years ago. Jennifer Mann of Stauffer, Alta. placed second with a 3:25:33 time, while Cassandra Tomas of Sherwood Park placed third at 3:32:48.
In the half marathon, Joedy Dalke won on the men’s side (1:18:16) while Kristen Spady won on the women’s said (1:21:49).
Kieran McDonald (34:18) won the 10K on the men’s side and Morgan Lawley (38:24) won on the women’s side.
Full Marathon Results:
(127 runners)
3. Adrian Schermers 2:56:03.77 Lacombe
6. James Dalke 3:00:04.72 Ponoka
22: Schalk Greyling 3:32:01.54 Ponoka
37. Rory Whitbread 3:43:49.74 Lacombe
48. Greg Armson 4:03:46.34 Lacombe
67. Russell Hemingson 4:18:12.42 Ponoka
123. Mandeja Sargent 6:13:04.91 Mirror
Half Marathon
(446 runners)
19. Ron Eberts 1:32:30.62 Lacombe
42. Steve Parton 1:38:45.96 Lacombe
97. Kevin Debree 1:48:51.55 Lacombe
115. Cary Shelstad 1:52:39.22 Blackfalds
117. Steve Cousine 1:53:45.45 Blackfalds
148. Tamara Anklovitch 1:57:32.80 Blackfalds
165. Anne Frantz 1:58:46.05 Blackfalds
177. Penny Mueller 2:00:30.95, Lacombe
201. Jan Alexander 2:03:01.18 Tees
205. Lindsey Parenteau 2:03:42.91, Blackfalds
238. Izak Van Niekerk 2:07:26.98 Lacombe
265. Kaitlin Bishop 2:11:29.09 Lacombe
287. Carrie Zimmermann 2:14:05.28 Ponoka
300. Marcy Henry 2:15:25.79 Alix
311. Les Simpson 2:17:07.57 Blackfalds
336. Case Den Oudsten 2:22:38.42 Lacombe
338. Kurt Lowe 2:23:04.50 Lacombe
351. M. Chelsea Kenny 2:25:32.38 Blackfalds
352. Nicole Knight 2:25:57.16 Blackfalds
362. Steve Dyck 2:27:49.92 Blackfalds
365. Arlene Butler 2:28:32.81 Bentley
389. Heather Kipling 2:39:07.19 Blackfalds
394. Angela Deibert 2:42:38.24 Lacombe
406. Norm Catellier 2:46:29.60 Alix
412. Wally Cameron 2:48:09.27 Alix
425. Lindsay Thompson 2:57:44.11 Blackfalds
429. Dena Hennig 3:09:00.15 Blackfalds
442. Massiel Davila-Ferrer 3:24:53.87 Lacombe
443. Mina Desjardins 3:24:54.01 Lacombe
10K
(445 runners)
11. Lucas Wessner 0:42:01.15 Lacombe
20. Courtney Doerksen 0:45:14.84 Lacombe
41. Darryl Stendie 0:49:20.61 Blackfalds
43. Dennis Klugkist 0:49:42.84 Lacombe
48. Susan MacDonald 0:50:27.28 Lacombe
54. Caitlin Debree 0:51:35.32 Lacombe
56. Janni Prins 0:51:45.56 Lacombe
57. Diane Hayduk 0:51:47.56 Lacombe
67. Elijah Anstey 0:53:49.99 Lacombe
75. Brent Van Nieuwkerk 0:54:13.67 Clive
82. Darryl Langille 0:54:51.68 Lacombe
88. John Babbitt 0:55:21.48 Blackfalds
90. Jayden Stauffer 0:55:50.62 Alix
94. Chris Oram 0:56:29.61 Bentley
104. Lennie Van Aken 0:57:48.27 Ponoka
113. Leigh Peirens 0:58:24.51 Alix
133. Carson Braat 0:59:21.12 Ponoka
134. Ann Boys 0:59:24.13 Blackfalds
136. Lynn Hubert 0:59:27.00 Blackfalds
137. Greg Braat 0:59:27.10 Ponoka
140. Stephanie Rowlan 0:59:50.49 Ponoka
144. Martie Greyling 1:00:12.10 Ponoka
160. Luke Hemingson 1:01:28.99 Ponoka
163. Dionne Babbitt 1:01:35.01 Blackfalds
169. Erin McFadden 1:01:50.44 Bentley
173. Crystal Allan 1:01:54.37 Alix
174. Marian Debree 1:02:01.18 Lacombe
180. Michael Minchin 1:02:14.96 Lacombe
190. Tyson Crossland 1:03:00.47 Lacombe
192. James Hemingson 1:03:10.72 Ponoka
194. Jeff Rohrer 1:03:24.32 Blackfalds
196. Nataly Hermosillo 1:03:27.64 Blackfalds
202. Marissa Varekamp 1:03:46.91 Ponoka County
206. Sherry McKee 1:04:14.94 Blackfalds
209. Jackie Stauffer 1:04:28.53 Alix
210. Kyrie Hemingson 1:04:35.80 Ponoka
213. Erin Jewell 1:04:45.60 Blackfalds
217. Caitlin Leepart 1:04:51.06 Ponoka
221. Laurence Hagen 1:05:29.03 Lacombe
232. Serena Rohrer 1:06:29.12 Blackfalds
241. Tim Rowland 1:07:14.30 Ponoka
251. Audra Denny 1:08:15.00 Blackfalds
263. Carolyn Barritt 1:09:04.18 Alix
265. Martine Varekamp 1:09:13.13 Lacombe
266. Hennie Bos 1:09:13.58 Lacombe
270. Natalie Allan 1:09:23.05 Alix
275. Blaine Calkins 1:09:41.23 Lacombe
283. Heather Tee-Saganis 1:10:23.40 Lacombe
284. Melissa Prins 1:10:23.52 Lacombe
288. Janie Chapin 1:10:47.02 Lacombe
291. Gary Krochak 1:11:03.15 Alix
299. Kelsey Ruttan 1:13:06.07 Blackfalds
300. Jillian Mullin 1:13:10.47 Alix
303. Diana Hobbs 1:13:1.66 Blackfalds
308. Rayelle Lebreton 1:13:27.40 Lacombe
318. Sandra Grant 1:14:40.55 Ponoka
320. Tina Ma-Hemingson 1:14:45.31 Ponoka
328. Laura Pennock 1:15:17.07 Blackfalds
329. Margaret Rowland 1:15:18.58 Ponoka
340. Tricia Willis 1:16:10.50 Blackfalds
342. Sarah Hubert 1:16:15.22 Blackfalds
345. Joan Mullin 1:17:14.74 Alix
356. Tiffany Favelle 1:18:57.82 Bentley
360. Carla Roman 1:19:27.73 Blackfalds
370. Tanis Whyte 1:20:55.35 Lacombe
389. Beverly Hagen 1:24:16.69 Lacombe
396. Donna Stewart 1:26:06.28 Ponoka
403. Candace Hansen 1:29:10.75 Blackfalds
409. Sarah Crossland 1:30:09.20 Lacombe
412. Stacey Dyck 1:31:05.02 Blackfalds
437. Susan Smith 1:53:59.73 Lacombe
-BARRETT