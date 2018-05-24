Lady Knights return to soccer pitch

The Central Albert Christian High School (CACHS) Knights girls soccer team might be the new kids on the block but they’re not looking like it.

In their return to the Central Alberta High School Soccer League (CAHSSL) after a three-year absence, the team has just one loss – falling 5-2 to Notre Dame High School Cougars – throughout exhibition and league play thus far.

On Tuesday, they added another mark to the win column, downing the Hunting Hills High School Lightning 5-0.

“We had a great first half,” said Coach Shelby Goedhart. “In the second we started off a bit slow, but we kept pace and came away with a clean sheet, which is exactly what we wanted.”

Caitlin Debree scored twice for the Knights, while Lenae Wierenga, Anessa Harod and Darien Ferguson also added tallies.

Goedhart says it’s his team’s effort that’s given them success so far this season.

“Our work ethic gets better and better every game. Our players are developing too – at the beginning of the season we weren’t all there, but we have some quality players that really do keep getting better,” he said.

Their next game will be on Monday against Lindsay Thurber.

While they’re holding their own within the league, the team still has areas to work on.

“Communication is one, but also keeping the ball in our feet. There’s a lot of dumping and chasing and we don’t have a lot of control in the middle,” Goedhart said. “I’d definitely like to work on that, but it’s nice to see so many people come out.”

The CACHS boys also played against the Lightning on Tuesday. While they led 4-2 at the half, their opponents rallied back and the teams finished with a 4-4 tie. Matt Baong had a hat trick. Nathan Baong also scored.