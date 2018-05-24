Lacombe recognized for recreation contributions

The City of Lacombe is the proud recipient of the William Metcalfe Award from the Alberta Association of Recreation Facility Personnel (AARFP) for major renovations to the Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex.

The William Metcalfe Award recognizes an individual, group or organization that has contributed significantly to recreation – locally, provincially or nationally. The award was presented to City recreation staff at the 41st Annual Recreation Facility Personnel Conference and Trade Show, held from April 15-18 in Banff.

“We are honoured to be recognized by the Alberta Association of Recreation Facility Personnel for the successful completion of the Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex renovations,” said Community Services Director Brenda Vaughan. “The renovations took over two and a half years to complete; however, the facility stayed operational during construction in no small part due to the support, collaboration and will of the many user groups who graciously worked around the construction.”

“Council made the bold decision was to renovate a 48 year old facility with a small lobby, small dressing rooms and inadequate refrigeration system, up to a modern sportsplex that meets all current building and safety code standards,” said Parks and Facilities Manager Calvin Bennefield.

The project included renovations to the existing common areas by making them more user friendly with increased washroom capacity, new dressing rooms and expanded hallways. The arena refrigeration system was upgraded, and a new pool filtration system was installed in the expanded pool mechanical room.

“We are very pleased that the $15 million project came in on time and under budget,” said Chief Administrative Officer Matthew Goudy. “The renovations ensure that the sportsplex, which is a major recreational hub in the region, serves all user groups and meets the long-term needs of Lacombe and area residents.”

The Alberta Association of Recreation Facility Personnel is a member-driven, not-for-profit provincial organization dedicated to providing excellence in training and professional development for individuals involved in the operation of recreation facilities. The Association is managed by a volunteer board of directors, which represents the membership on recreation industry issues.

