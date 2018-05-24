Victoria Day marked the start of what promises to be another successful season at Ellis Bird Farm.

Dozens of people travelled to the farm, located about 16 kilometres southeast of Lacombe, on opening day to take in the sunshine, fresh air and the very birds the facility is a haven for.

“We’ve had a surprisingly good turnout . They’re often weather dependent, so if it’s snowing – which it sometimes does on May long – we don’t have such good turnouts,” said Myrna Pearman, biologist and site manager of Ellis Bird Farm.

“Today is a beautiful day and I think people are thrilled to come back out here.”

In keeping with past traditions, opening day featured a book signing and presentation, this time featuring Lacombe-based freelance travel writer Debbie Olsen. Her latest book, “125 Nature Hot Spots in Alberta: The Best Parks, Conservation Areas, and Wild Places,” serves as a guide for those looking to explore the province a little more.

Fittingly, one of the “treasures” she mentions in the book is Ellis Bird Farm itself, which is celebrating its 36th season.

While several major upgrades have been done to the facility over the course of the past few years, the projects for this year are a little smaller in scale.

They plan to create a covered in picnic area for those visiting, as well as an arbour for the round deck they built last summer in honour of indigenous peoples.

A couple of benches have also been placed outside of the main building, crafted from a few spruce trees that Charlie Ellis had planted in memory of his late mother in 1956. The trees were knocked down during last year’s windstorm, and were repurposed, thanks to the artistic chainsaw work of Top Peg Timber’s Wayne Froese.

“They’re really beautiful. It’s a way of keeping alive their memory through those trees,” said Pearman.

The windstorm wreaked havoc in other ways, including on the bluebird numbers, which are down this year – one of several disappointments for bird watchers.

Albert and Ellie, great horned owls who have nested three of the past six years, also did not nest this year.

“Many owls in Central Alberta did not nest because there just wasn’t enough food. We had really cold weather in November...and then there was crust on the snow, so there were fewer mice to get at,” she said. “It was all very much out of our control.”

Aside from providing shelter, part of what Pearman and volunteers at Ellis Bird Farm can control is education programming, which has been expanded this year.

In addition to Knee High Naturalists on Wednesdays, they’ve added Family Nature Nights on Fridays, and a Speaker Series on Saturday evenings.

“We’re also expanding our Bug Jamboree. We’re going to have more experts, so it’s growing,” said Pearman.

The Bug Jamboree is set for Aug. 11 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. The same day, Dr. Ken Fry will present as part of the ongoing speaker series on the sex life of garden bugs from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.

For a full list of events, visit www.ellisbirdfarm.ca/event-calendar.html.

Ellis Bird Farm will be open Tuesday through Sunday each week from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. as well as holiday Mondays from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Admission, as always, is by donation, but tour groups are asked to book ahead.

Closing day will be Monday, Sept. 3 and festivities are expected to include a performance by the Golden Music Makers, a sale in the gift shop and a season-end raffle draw.