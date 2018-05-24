Screams and sirens echoed through the Lacombe Composite High School grounds last Wednesday as crews responded to a what appeared to be a grim, fatal tragedy.

The scene, fortunately, was just a mock collision set up as part of Operation Safe Grad, which aims to drive home the consequences of drunk and drugged driving to those graduating.

“I think it’s the most important thing they’re going to see with regards to impaired driving,” said Cst. Travis Marcott of the Lacombe Police Service.

“To bring the students outside and actually show them what can happen, and for them to see their classmates in the wreckage, laying on the ground covered in a tarp, nothing’s going to be more impactful than that.”

A similar program had been in place on the East coast where Marcott was a volunteer firefighter. Moving to Lacombe and seeing several crashes involving impaired youth, including a fatal collision and another where two occupants had to be airlifted from the scene, he knew more needed to be done to drive home what can happen.

Last Wednesday’s mock scene featured a high driver seemingly unphased at the fact she’d t-boned another vehicle and sent her passenger flying through the windshield. As for the other vehicle, the driver escaped with head trauma and a neck injury, while her passenger dealt with a range of emotions typical of what might be seen at the site of a crash, including anger at the driver.

Paramedics arrived on scene, followed by the fire and police departments, who worked calmly and in concert to survey the damage, address the injured, and arrest the high driver.

It was the third time Operation Safe Grad has been orchestrated at the school, but the first time in its existence that the focus was on drug impaired driving rather than drinking and driving.

“In speaking with students involved with Students Against Drunk Driving (SADD) program, they brought up the concern of the pending legalization of marijuana and thought it would be a better idea to do more of a drug impaired driving incident rather than drinking and driving,” Marcott said.

“A lot of kids have said it really opened their eyes to what goes on and what can actually happen.”

He stressed that while they know during the upcoming grad season that the community’s youth will be attending parties, drinking and potentially doing marijuana or other drugs, it’s important they don’t get behind the wheel.

“I can tell you from experience that parents would much rather you call at 3 a.m. asking to be picked up, than for me to show up at their door to tell them their son or daughter has been involved in a collision.”