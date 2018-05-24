Blackfalds’ proposed Pine Crescent skateboard park could be on the rails if nearby residents have anything to say about it.

At their regular meeting on Tuesday evening, town council heard from a number of homeowners in opposition to plans to move old skatepark equipment from its current location near the Blackfalds Multi-plex Arena, to the green space on the east side of Hwy 2A northeast of Centennial Park.

Pine Crescent homeowner Crista Snider says she only found out about the plans two weeks ago from Fortis Alberta and while the park and current green space are popular with those in the neighbourhood, that could change.

“The demographic that this park was designed for and those that use it most doesn’t match with the demographic the proposed changes of adding a skatepark will bring,” she said, noting there may be little left over green space after the skatepark, as well as the new outdoor rink and community gardens are established.

Other concerns included safety, a potential increase in vandalism and drug usage, as well as decreases in property value.

Snider, who has been surveying and talking with many homeowners and residents in the area surrounding the park, says only three people were in favour, two were on the fence, while 46 signed a petition against the development.

“Based on these overwhelming results, it is clear that following through with this action would not be in the best interest of the people,” she said.

“It seems more appropriate to place this new development in an area where it will increase the use of town-provided recreational sites and create another space for people to enjoy and put to use.”

Snider also said there was a lack of public consultation over the project with “those it will affect most.”

Chief Administrative Officer Myron Thompson admitted that there hadn’t been any communication recently, but extensive planning and consultation took place in 2013.

Council voted for administration to put together a report detailing all the processes and decisions made on Pine Crescent Park thus far, which council will see at their June 12 meeting before moving ahead on the skatepark.

Others in opposition to the skatepark also had concerns over the new outdoor rink set to get underway this month.

However, as the outdoor rink was included and approved as part of the 2018 Capital Budget, that portion will go ahead as planned and is expected to be completed for summer’s end.