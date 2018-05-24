Area player drafted by Prince Albert Raiders

It’s hard not to get wrapped up in the hype of being drafted to the WHL, but Myles Hilman is doing his best to stay grounded.

The Central Alberta product with a Blackfalds address who attends school in Bentley wasn’t sure he’d be drafted at all, but impressed enough to be selected in the ninth round, 185th overall, by the Prince Albert Raiders.

“I was real excited because it means all my hard work is starting to pay off,” Hilman said.

“It brings me down to Earth, too, because there’s still many people I can try and catch up to. It’s a good accomplishment, but a challenge at the same time.”

The 5’6.5, 158-pound Red Deer Bantam AAA Rebels forward racked up 21 goals and 18 assists this season and was named the team’s MVP. He followed it up with a four-goal and six-assist performance as part of the championship-winning Team Central at the Alberta Cup last month.

While he obviously has some scoring touch, he says the key to his success is his work ethic.

“It’s mostly hard work and being tenacious,” he said. “I got some good coaching and got to play with some good teammates but I kept working hard through the whole year.

“Everything fell into place this year. I’ve been waiting for that to happen and it finally came together.”

With so much success in the past year, the outside observer might think Hilman was overlooked by some WHL teams. However, the truth is closer to the opposite.

“NCAA is my first choice,” he said. “It incorporates more life skills into hockey. It gives you something to fall back on if hockey doesn’t work out.

“If it’s the be-all, end-all and you don’t get drafted, you’ll be crushed, but if you have something else, you won’t be.”

Having that backup plan is something instilled in him, perhaps, by his father, Craig Hilman who seems very aware of tempering expectations and making sure his son continues with his education.

“The WHL is so good at what they do. There’s so much hype around that draft that even we’re getting caught up in it a bit,” he said.

“But I find when they get drafted, some of them think they’ve ‘arrived’ and don’t have to work as hard as they used to. Sometimes they have an even smaller chance of making it than those who play elsewhere.”

Still, they’re keeping options open.

“We haven’t said no the ‘Dub yet,” Myles said. “It’s a really great experience, and we don’t want to rush it.”