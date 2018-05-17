Letters to the Editor - May 17

Re: Feminism a cause of shootings

Dear Editor,

Is this 2018? I am disheartened by the insinuations made by a contributor in your May 10th Letters to the Editor, entitled "Feminism a cause of shootings."

Firstly, the author of the letter seems to have very little formal understanding of what true feminism is which, sadly, is very common.

I would encourage readings of actual feminist scholars as opposed to garnering opinions of the feminist movement(s) from the last bastions still blaming societal failings on the emancipation of women, their desire for equality, and bodily autonomy. In doing so, your contributor may be surprised to discover the well-established social theory of toxic masculinity: a likely cause of much male violence (as well as feminist antidotes to the same which include men and boys in healthy productive ways).

Toxic masculinity is not a term intended to blame masculinity as a whole. It recognizes the ways in which masculinity has been constructed in a way that also harms boys and men by linking male identity to power and entitlement. When challenged, power is taught to be upheld through violence, domination, or bullying. We see this occurring blatantly and subversively, both in real life and symbolically, through much of the media and popular culture influences directed and young men and boys. Also troubling is a parallel denial of men’s and boys' rights to healthy expressions of affection, emotion, sensitivity, and commonly, societal and social shaming for displays of the same.

Statistically, white males carry out most school shootings. If feminism is a cause of shootings, why aren't other demographics being equally compelled to such violence? The recent attack in Toronto was carried out by a self-professed "incel" or "involuntary celibate" who decided to take out his sexual frustrations and avenge his sense of entitlement to women's bodies by running them down with a van. Perhaps what we are seeing isn't caused by feminism, but rather a childish and entitled tantrum in response to women standing up and claiming their rights.

Perhaps the author may be more of a feminist than he thinks. He seems to be outlining the immense value women bring to society by way of their uncompensated contributions. Many women wish to stay home but our society doesn't actually place value on this choice of work, nor the "triple work day" most women are burdened with. In a capitalist patriarchy, value equals dollars, not the "feel good" currency most women (and men) are expected to be compensated with for raising human beings.

If we are to place the burden of the modern day "broken family" on women, we better start putting money where our mouths are. Perhaps we should start compensating women for the important work our society has expected them to do for free, or maybe compensate them more for the work they contribute outside of the home, considering their time comes at such a premium.

I'd be curious if the author would like to pay the taxman a few extra bucks for the motherly services of women in the fight against male violence? We sure do spend a lot for men in combat gear to do it, don't we?

Signed, An eloquent, happy, single, working-mom, who tips the scales at a healthy 150 lbs.

-Jessica Swain,

Lacombe, Alta.

Spring is Sowing Time

Dear Editor,

Now that it is springtime we see a lot of activity taking place on the farms. Having grown up on farms here in Alberta and the North Okanagan Valley of B.C., I am acquainted with the springtime sowing. I recall Dad using horses and later tractors to plough or disc the land. Sometimes to clean the land he’d hitch a stone boat on the back of the tractor and Mother and I would follow behind to pick up the rocks and place them on it. Now he was ready to plant the grain with the seed drill.

As we watched with eager anticipation we noticed the shoots sprouting out of the ground. Sad to say, we also noticed Canadian thistle, stinkweed and vetch raising their shoots. We’d have to spray them. At times we’d have to let them grow together. All along the way we’d pray for the early rain to help the grain to grow healthfully.

Interestingly, Jesus used the parable of the sower who went forth to sow grain which also fell in four various soil conditions. (See Matt. 13:3-8) So it is with the gospel-the various ways it is received by the hearers. The world is the field. The gospel (Good News) is the seed. How the hearers respond to it is like the various soil types.

Over the summer we have to wait for the seed to grow and mature. Harvest time would arrive. The grain would be cut and stooked. Then the threshing machine and the accompanying crew would arrive. There was activity everywhere, around the farm and in the field. Soon the wagons would carry the grain to the granaries or the elevators. How excited and rewarded the farmer would feel! He would now have money to pay the bills and care for his family. Later, I recall the combine came in and Dad would spend days running that machine to harvest both for his neighbors and himself.

And so it would be with evangelistic meetings. Many persons would surrender their lives to the Lord. Missionaries would travel overseas sharing the love of Jesus with folks who had never heard the gospel. They would be sowing as Jesus’ parable states. In Matt. 24:14 Jesus declared: “And this gospel of the Kingdom shall be preached in all the world for a witness unto all nations: and then shall the end come.”

The question I have to ask myself is: How close are we to the end of the world? That would be a topic for another day.

In conclusion, I ask the question: Why did our Lord come to this earth? My answer would be: To sow seed and naturally He anticipates a harvest.

-Edward Reimche,

Lacombe, Alta.

Mother's Day disappointment

Dear Editor,

I made a reservation for my friends and I for noon to attend the Mother’s Day buffet at the Lacombe Golf And Country Club and we were very displeased with the meal and some of the staff. The roast beef was very raw, tough and cold, the mashed potatoes were soggy, the vegetables were raw, the egg muffins were so burnt and tough you couldn’t cut with a knife and the perogies were like shoe leather. The gravy was burnt. The desserts that were left on two dessert tables for easy access were being mauled by children who would stick their fingers in the desserts, lick them, and put their fingers back into the desserts.

I realize children will be children, as we all were once, but children should be supervised by their parents or guardians.

When we approached two male servers about our concerns, they just laughed and did nothing. My friends and I have attended numerous functions at the golf and country club over the past 46 years and we have always rated these experiences as being five stars.

The Lacombe Golf and Country Club is not set up to accommodate seniors and handicapped individuals who at times are required to use wheelchairs, scooters, walkers and canes due to the fact the entrance and exit are not handicapped accessible.

Here’s hoping administration and members take immediate action to try and preserve their past reputation.

-Joyce Redekopp,

Lacombe, Alta.

Farmer's Market move

Dear Editor,

Through hearing several handicapped and seniors of the City of Lacombe voice their concerns after reading the May 10, 2018 Lacombe Globe informing them that the Farmer’s Market was being held at Michener Park this year.

This plan of action was made without considering that Michener Park is not adapted to handicapped and seniors of the City of Lacombe due to the distance and dangerous area these individuals are forced to travel.

Abundant number of their citizens of Lacombe travel via foot, bicycle or scooter to the farmer’s market. The arena/pool area is a safer and more accessible area for the farmer’s market to be held.

Wake up and smell the roses.

-Joyce Redekopp,

Lacombe, Alta.