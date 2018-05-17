Knights fall for first time in two years

The Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School Raiders took some of the polish off the Central Alberta Christian High School Knights’ armour.

After going 8-0-0 and 6-0-2 over the past two seasons, the reigning Central Alberta High School Soccer League champion Knights were raided of their perfect record, falling 1-0 to their Thurber opponents on Thursday.

“They haven’t lost in this league (for two years) so that was a tough one to take,” said Head Coach Travis Eggink.

“I think our guys played a good structured game, and went chance for chance with them, too - they got the one goal, we didn’t get one, and that was the game.”

The lone goal was scored by the Raiders’ Nico Contreras. His teammate - centre back Brennan Chambers - however, was the star of the game, foiling the Knights attempts at getting too much going on the field.

Eggink joked figuring out how to beat him would’ve been the key to winning the game, calling him an excellent player, and praising the opposing team.

“They’re probably the best team in the league, but I think we’re right there with them,” he said.

“Both teams came in to the game wanting to be the top team in the league. Both teams played hard, both keepers made good saves, and both played a structured game that shows they know what they’re doing. They know how to carry the ball across the field, when to take chances and that’s what we like to see.”

While the team would’ve liked the win, one lost battle early in the season is nothing to hang their heads over and Eggink still likes the look of his team going forward.

With roughly 10-12 players returning from last year, he says much of the team has played a lot of soccer together, and it’s now figuring out where the new pieces fit in and who will step up into leadership roles.

Thomas Nolan, Evan Wiersma and Isaac Kingma are a few players already beginning to show that leadership, according to Eggink.

“At the beginning of the year, they were a little bit quiet. They’re starting to communicate a little better - they’re talking, taking ownership and really starting to come together as a team,” he said.

As a whole, the Knights will work on stretching the field and creating opportunities off the wing in hopes to make up for the loss and attempt a “three-peat” as zone champions.

The team is now 1-1-0 on the season, having won 2-1 against Olds last week on the road.

The next game for the boys is on Thursday, May 17 at CACHS against HJ Cody from Sylvan Lake.