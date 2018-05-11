A little bit of rain and cooler temperatures have resulted in Lacombe County lifting its fire advisory.

Implemented two weeks ago, the fire advisory was caused by drier conditions, which still persist, although they are now safer for burning.

The public is reminded fire permits are still being required for all outdoor fires, with the exception of those used for cooking and warming purposes, as well as burning barrels. Permits can be obtained through the myLacombeCounty iPhone app, the online fire permit request form, over the phone or in person at the Lacombe County office.

More information can be found at www.lacombecounty.com.

-BARRETT