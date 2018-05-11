Construction's season's back, back again

Construction season is back in Lacombe County, with several projects set to begin.

The following is a run-down of projects to be undertaken in the coming months.

Paving of DeGraff, Wilson Beach and Lincoln Ranch Roads

R.R. 28-2 and Twp. Rd. 41-4

Base and pavement will begin on R.R. 28-2 and Twp Rd. 41-4 past the Wilson Beach and DeGraff subdivisions, with Central City Asphalt to begin subgrade preparation and gravel base on May 22.

The initial part of the contract is expected to take seven days, while the paving part of the project is planned for late June and is expected to take six days to complete. The whole project could be completed prior to the July long weekend, weather dependent.

Fairbrother Subdivision

From Twp Rd 412 to end of cul-de-sac

The old Milton Td. North into the Fairbrother subdivision will be paved in late June – early July.

On Wed. May 30, Central City Asphalt will start subgrade preparation and gravel base, which is expected to take three days. Crews will also be in to do some culvert extensions prior to the main crew showing up, which is planned for after the May long weekend.

As for the paving portion of the project, it will take another three days to complete in early June or July, depending on weather.

Rosedale Valley

R.R. 270A to internal roads

A fresh layer of asphalt will be placed on the streets of Rosedale Valley in mid July.

The project, being undertaken by Central City Asphalt, is expected to take four to five days and include improvements to the guardrail system by replacing existing guardrails with a post and cable system, and installing new post and cable on the curve of Rosedale Ave. and Montrose St.

Repair to existing subgrade issues and a laying a 70mm lift of asphalt on current paved roads is also part of the project.

Paving of R.R. 1-1

From Hwy 12A north to Sandy Point RV Resort access road

Paving of R.R. 1-1 from Hwy 12A to the access road of Sandy Point RV Resort will begin mid-May.

On Monday, May 14, Central City Asphalt will begin subgrade preparation and gravel base. The process is expected to take seven days, with paving to take six days in mid-June and the project expected to be completed before the July long weekend.

Haynes Pavement

Hwy 12 to Hwy 11 (19.2 km)

Work on the Haynes pavement from Hwy 12 south to Hwy 11 will take place at the end of the month.

West-Can Seal Coating Inc. will apply a graded aggregate seal coat (chip seal) starting on May 23, with the project expected to take 10 days.

Those with questions or concerns about this particular project can talk Les Charles of West-Can Seal Coating at (40)507-9956.

Motorists are asked to drive carefully and obey all signs and speed limits during all construction projects.

Maps regarding the projects can be viewed on the Lacombe County website under “Construction Notifications” at www.lacombecounty.com/index.php/construction-notifications.

Those with questions or concerns are asked to contact the Lacombe County Operations Dept. at (403)782-8379.

-BARRETT