Alix under boil water advisory

The Village of Alix is under a boil water advisory.

According to Alberta Health Services, the measure is precautionary as a result of an issue with the water system in the village.

Residents and those working within the community are asked to bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute prior to any consumption.

Consumption includes not only the drinking of the water, but brushing teeth, cleaning raw foods, preparing juices or infant formula, make ice and more.

Water used for washing clothes or bathing does not need to be boiled, but anyone hand-washing is asked to use soap and water and an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with more than 60 per cent alcohol after dying hands.

The Village of Alix is working to address the issue and restore appropriate water supply.

The advisory will remain in effect until water is restored and quality is assured.

For more information on boil water advisories, visit https://www.albertahealthservices.ca/eph/Page15235.aspx#boilwater or call Health Link toll free at 811.

-BARRETT