ZAP! Theatre tries its luck with new show

Good luck and bad luck will duke it out to see who’s more powerful in ZAP! Theatre’s latest production: “Luck!”

An off-Broadway musical comedy written by lyricist and librettist Mark Waldrop with music by Brad Ross, the story centres on Tam, the unlucky son of an unlucky man, whose fate is caught between a bet between Mazel (good luck) and Shlimazel (bad luck).

“It’s based on an old Yiddish folk take that follows the story of if good luck and bad luck were actual people. They’re invisible to the outside world, but they influence events and get into a giant battle over some nobody,” said General Manager and Director Daniel Allers.

“You’ll get thrown in different directions – great things happen, horrible things happen. It’s hilarious and it’s going to be good, musical comedy fun.”

The production follows ZAP! Theatre’s trend of performing works that aren’t usually known to the general public, following “Sympathy Jones” and “Alison: The Musical” in recent years.

Allers says that’s what often attracts them to the shows they put on, allowing theatre lovers and non-theatre lovers alike to enjoy without preconceptions of what it should be.

“We only ever produce shows that people haven’t heard of before. Whether you love theatre or have previously not enjoyed live theatre, our goal is to make sure you’re going to really like our shows,” he said. “They can come and meet new characters and discover something they’ve never seen before.”

This year’s production features a cast of about 20 post-graduate actors and 10 crew members ranging from 17-28 years of age.

As always, the production is family friendly and appropriate for all ages.

Shows will be held May 11-12 and May 18-19 at 7 p.m. at the Ponoka United Church (5020 52 Ave. in Ponoka). Additional matinee performances will also be held at 1:30 p.m. on May 12 and May 19. Doors open 30 minutes before show time.

Admission to the performances is by donation with proceeds going towards the Christian Life Orphanage in Mwanza, Tanzania.

In conjunction with the Central Alberta Homeschool Choir, ZAP! Has raised over $300,000 for the orphanage, which has helped them secure land and build a brand new building which is currently home to 16 boys.

As Mwanza suffered an earthquake, their goal this year is to raise enough to fix the well, repair some of the courtyard walls that collapsed as well as other repairs.

For more information, visit www.zaptheatre.ca, or contact Daniel Allers at (403)348-1891 or info@zapthreatre.ca.

“We think laughter is the best medicine,” said Allers. “People come relax, enjoy and laugh and hopefully leave with their spirits lifted a little bit.”

