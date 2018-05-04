Blackfalds awards volunteers

Those who give up their time and put the focus on others had their moment in the spotlight Wednesday night.

The Town of Blackfalds held their annual volunteer appreciation night on Wednesday, with four people taking home awards.

Haylen Astalos, the youngest recipient at just eight years of age, took home two awards in the Dylan Stork Youth Ambassador Award and the Leaders of Tomorrow Award at the elementary level. Astalos has raised $20,000 for Ronald McDonald House (RMH) Central Alberta through his money-raising ice cream stand he started about three years ago, as well as teaming up with Cilantro and Chive in Lacombe to create “Haylen’s Ice-Cream Sandwich” where a dollar from each sold goes to RMH, as well as other endeavours.

Braeden Diachok was awarded the Leaders of Tomorrow Award at the junior high level for work in the volunteer program at the Abbey Centre’s McKay Ranch Outdoor Aquatics Centre.

Aakriti Pandit won the high school level of the Leaders of Tomorrow Award. Pandit volunteers his time with a number of different groups and organizations including Lacombe Composite High School, the Lacombe Hospital and Care Centre, Blackfalds Circus Camp, Fun in the Sun and Project Pulse Calgary.

Andrea Hiebert was the recipient of the Carol Simpson Volunteer of the Year Award for her work with Blackfalds Minor Hockey and the Parents of Iron Ridge Intermediate Society.

-BARRETT