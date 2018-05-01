Fire advisory issued for county

A Fire Advisory has been issued for Lacombe County, thanks to current dry conditions.

County residents should take note that while valid permits can still be used, the county will not issue any more until the fire risk has minimized. Campfires and burning barrels are allowed, but could potentially be restricted if the dry conditions worsen.

The county asks that all conditions of valid permits are adhered to, and that members of the publice make sure all fires are completely extinguished before they’re left unattended.

Further restrictions may be implemented if the fire hazard level increases. For more information or for the most up-to-date information, visit www.lacombecounty.com.

-BARRETT