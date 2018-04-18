Wolf Creek Public Schools (WCPS) knew they’d have to make cuts with provincial funding falling short and little left in reserves, but now it’s official.

A total of $2,641,675 in reductions will be made to balance the $86,757,409 budget for 2018-19 which was approved, in principle, at their April 12 board meeting. The budget figure is down from the almost $91-million approved for the current school year.

According to WCPS Superintendent Jayson Lovell, it was one of the most difficult budgets they’ve had to put forward, because cuts will come primarily in the area of staffing.

“When the trustees deliberated around the budget, I can tell you the realities of the reduction hit home,” Lovell said. “It was not lost on them that the budget results in layoffs for highly skilled and highly valued people in our school division. That’s the most difficult part of the budget – we have people who will no longer be with us.”

Central office, which has seen $1.4 million in reductions over the last three years, including $700,000 heading into next year, has already eliminated five positions and “significantly reduced” one, to the point now of only having essential positions and services.

Unable to make any further cuts to central office, the board made the decision to reduce school social workers in half, from 19.67 Full Time Equivalent (FTE) positions to 10 FTE. Inclusive education coaches, meanwhile, will be reduced from 15.7 FTE to 9 FTE.

While inclusion coaches - teachers who work to support those with diverse learning needs - will be found classroom positions, the social workers will be lost completely.

Lovell says the budget overall symbolizes a “course correction” for WCPS in terms of revenue.

They recognized a revenue shortfall in December caused, at least in part, by the opening of St. Gregory’s Catholic School in Blackfalds, which is part of the Red Deer Catholic Regional School District.

“On the revenue side, a lot of this goes back a year ago where we projected our enrolments. When we started the school year, we were off 224 students,” he said. “We didn’t anticipate the number of students moving to St. Gregory’s. That really impacted the budget this time around - it’s revenue we had planned for that we didn’t have.”

There’s also increases that are beyond WCPS’ control which have impacted the budget.

The carbon tax will add $53,000 for transportation and fuel costs. In the same vein, bussing contracts will jump by $40,000.

Utilities are also jumping by $148,000, and while some staff will lose their jobs at the end of the school year, salaries for those who remain will see an overall increase of $472,000.

Priorities in the budget include support for core services - maintenance of teachers, educational assistants, school operational budgets and professional development funding for teachers and administrators.

They also want to maintain a $750,000 operational reserves, which were depleted over the past several years to supplement funding given by Alberta Education for inclusive learning and supports for those with diverse learning needs.

In total, the board has allocated an additional $35 million over six years in the area of inclusion, and there’s been no increase in provincial funding, thanks to a block-funding model where a profile, rather than numbers, determines funding allocated to support those with diverse learning needs.

To correct that, the board is working to set up meetings with a number of provincial ministers.

“It’s been fantastic (the board) has been able to give that level of support based on need and making sure our students, teachers and schools have what they need, but unfortunately that area of inclusion is facing the biggest reduction in the budget,” he said.

“The board feels that there needs to be an understanding of our profile and the challenges we're facing with providing programming and support for our diverse learners.”

WCPS Friends of Education Award

WCPS awarded the 2017-18 Friends of Education Award to the Rainbows Program in Lacombe.

Two Lacombe schools nominated the program, which has been operating for seven years. A non-profit organization, Rainbows aims to help children dealing with grief and loss, while building their confidence and self-esteem. They also work to improve communication, prevent destructive behaviours and improve academic performance.

The Friends of Education Award is given out to organizations or individuals who have made a special contribution to education within Wolf Creek Public Schools.

Other nominees included Darrel Feschuk for tutoring at Ponoka Secondary Campus and managing the Roger’s Raise the Grade program at the Ponoka Youth Centre, the Town of Blackfalds for providing monetary and labour support to maximize resources for a new school and playground in the community, Marilyn Sharp for volunteering to read for countless hours and building reading skills for students at Clive School, Abbey Platinum Master Built for their assistance in building a “Little Free Library” with the Iron Ridge Elementary Campus Grade 3 students, and Blackfalds Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) for their assistance with a number of initiatives, including Rainbows, Butt Ugly, family workshops and more.