Bylaw No. 1276/18 Public Hearing

A public hearing was held for Bylaw No.1276/18. Bylaw No. 1276/18 is a bylaw of Lacombe County to amend the Town of Eckville/Lacombe County Intermunicipal Development Plan, Bylaw No. 1088/08.

Council subsequently approved second and third reading of the bylaw.

Sylvan Lake Management Committee

A presentation on the revised Terms of Reference for the Sylvan Lake Management Committee was received for information bycouncil.

Milton-Morningside Area Structure Plan

Council endorsed the Terms of Reference for the Milton-Morningside Area Structure Pan and authorized the county manager to move forward with the development of the plan.

A public meeting will be held on May 22, 2018 commencing at 7p.m. at the Lacombe County Administration Office with regard to the Terms of Reference for the Milton-Morningside Area Structure Plan.

Nursery Golf & Country Club

Bylaw No. 1266/18 is a bylaw of Lacombe County to amend the Lacombe County Land Use Bylaw No. 1237/17 to rezone approximately 64 hectares (160 acres) of land on the SW 07-41-26 W4M from Agricultural “A” to Recreation “PR” District.

Bylaw No. 1266/18 having been read a first and second time, was read a third time and finally passed by council.

Intermunicipal Collaborative Framework

The county manager provided council with Intermunicipal Collaborative Framework workbooks and reference material for their review. A Committee of the Whole meeting will be held on May 3, 2018 at 1 p.m. in order to discuss the workbooks and reference material to be used in future ICF discussions.

Playgrounds on County lands

The county manager was directed to undertake an inventory of playgrounds that are located on Lacombe County property.

Mirror Volunteer Fire Dept.

A report on the Mirror Volunteer Fire Department was received for information; and the county manager was directed to prepare a report/recommendation with regard to the Mirror Volunteer Fire Department, to be presented to council in June 2018.

Fusarium Graminarium

A report on Fusarium Graminarium was received for information by council.

Community/facility fundraising activities

The County Manager was directed to prepare a report regarding Council attendance at community/facility fundraising activities; and further, that the report be presented at a future Council meeting.

Development agreements

A report on the process for drafting development agreements was received for information by Council.

Cannabis legalization and regulation

A report on cannabis legislation and regulation was received for information and the county manager was directed to organize two public open houses with regard to the legalization and regulation of Cannabis; one to be held in the east and one in the west area of the county.

Council self-assessment

By resolution of council a self-assessment questionnaire with the addition of “what could we do to improve as a council” will be completed by each councillor and will be reviewed at the June 5, 2018 Committee of the Whole meeting.

Guideline to Participation Policy for the public

Policy AD(40) Public Participation and the guideline Participation Policy for the Public – Your County, Your Conversation received the endorsement of council. These documents will be published in the County News, the county website and on social media.

BoomTown Trail Initiative

A resolution that Lacombe County participate in the BoomTown Trail community marketing campaign proposal at an estimated cost of $2,645 received the approval of council.

Mirror Library property

By resolution of council, the county manager was authorized to sell the Mirror Library property, Lots 9 and10 Block 17 Plan 7159AI, to Ron Smithman for the sum of $10,500.

Sylvan Lake Regional Wastewater Commission

Council approved the 2018 Business Plan dated March 27, 2018 as presented by the Sylvan Lake Regional Wastewater Commission and agreed to the rates for wastewater services and the allocation of expenses as set out in the plan.

Humboldt Broncos

A moment of silence was held in honor of victims of the Humboldt Bronocs fatal crash.

Morningside Community Society funding request

A funding request from the Morningside Community Society regarding upgrades to the Morningside Playground was referred to the county manager for the preparation of a report on this matter to be presented at a future council meeting.

North Aspelund Industrial Park

A presentation by Alterra Engineering Ltd. on behalf of the property owner 1150319 Alberta Ltd., regarding the redesignation of approximately 60.4 hectares (149.3 acres) on NE 28-39-27-W4M (excepting Lot 1 Block 5 Plan 132 2124) and Lot 7 Block 6 Plan 182 0290, Pt. NW 28-39-27-W4M from Agricultural “A” District to Business Industrial “I-BI” was received for information by council.

Bentley and District Ag Society funding request

A resolution that Lacombe County contribute up to $45,000 to the Bentley Agricultural and District Society’s Bentley Valley Ag Centre renovation project and that this contribution be funded from the Recreation Capital Assistance Reserve received council approval.

