Helping small businesses get back on their feet after dealing with vandalism is the ECHO Lacombe Association’s latest endeavour.

On April 12, the association announced the creation of a new fund that will provide immediate financial support through a grant and zero-interest loan following any sort of vandalism that would otherwise set them back.

“I don’t want vandalism to slow me down,” said Rieley Kay, owner of Cilantro & Chive, in a release. “This fund is really going to help businesses that face these issues from time to time.”

The emergency fund is a response to a number of incidents within the city, primarily in the downtown area, where front windows of businesses have been smashed. With the fund in place, business owners will have opportunity to access monies to address the problem right away.

“We have heard that vandalism is an issue for many of our small businesses,” said ECHO Lacombe Association President Drayton Bussiere.

“Broken windows can mean that a business is unable to open its doors for the day. We felt we had the capacity to ease this burden for those local businesses that are helping us contribute to the community as either ECHO Energy customers or Placemaker participants.”

ECHO Lacombe Association is a group which aims to improve the quality of life within the city through collaboration, the cultivating of innovation and nurturing of a business-friendly atmosphere. It’s already embarked on several community initiatives, from helping to fund the ECHO Lacombe stage in Lest We Forget Park, to grant programs and the newly implemented Placemaker Loyalty Rewards program where customers earn points and rewards by shopping local.

“In addition to this opportunity we are helping to improve downtown storefronts and advancing business collaboration efforts,” said Bussiere. “This group is here to help.”

Those interested in finding out more about the Small Business Emergency Fund or other funding opportunities can visit www.echolacombe.ca or contact Guy Lapointe at (403)782-1263 or glapointe@lacombe.ca.\

-BARRETT