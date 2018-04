Change text size for the story

Broadway Ave. from Aspen Lakes Blvd. to Township Rd. 40-0 in Blackfalds has been closed.

The closure is due to high water conditions and impacts to road structure.

Access will be given to local traffic only, and drivers are asked to use Hwy 2A instead.

The public will be notified when the road is reopened.

-TOWN OF BLACKFALDS