Female with a firearm taken into custody

A female with a firearm was taken into custody by Lacombe Police on Tuesday.

After receiving a complaint of a person with a firearm at approximately 11:02 a.m., police responded to 48th Ave. and the 4700 block where a female with a small caibre rifle was located.

The female was taken into custody and further investigation, according to a release issued by police, determined there was no criminal intent and the general public was not at risk.

No criminal charges are pending.