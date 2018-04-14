BLACKFALDS, ALTA. -

The Town of Blackfalds is joining communities across the country in paying tribute to the Humboldt Broncos with a memorial service tonight, Friday April 13, at 6:30 p.m.

The event will take place at the Blackfalds Multi-plex Arena, and area residents and sports teams are encouraged to wear jerseys or green and gold in a show of solidarity for those involved in the Humboldt tragedy which occurred last Friday.

All organizations are invited to attend. Speeches from dignitaries, including MP Blaine Calkins and MLA Ron Orr, as well as other organizations will take place. A minute of silence will also be held at 7:15 p.m.

-BARRETT