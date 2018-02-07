Blackfalds RCMP looking for truck thief

Blackfalds RCMP are asking for the public's help in identifying a female suspect in the theft of a pickup truck on Airport Drive in Springbrook.

On Tuesday, Feb. 6, Blackfalds RCMP received a complaint that a grey 2007 Didge Ram 15000 with the licence plate USS949 was stolen from outside of his work place. The truck was left running with the keys in the ignition at the time of the theft.

The incident was captured by security cameras. Footage shows a black Hyundai Elantra arrive and a femal suspect exit the care. She jumps into the running Dodge Ram and speeds away while the drive of the Hyundai flees from the scene as the theft takes place.

The female suspect is described as being in her late 20s with a slim build and black, shoulder length hair.

Anyone with information regarding the incident, including the identification of the suspect, is asked to contact the Blackfalds RCMP at (403)885-3300. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.tipsubmit.com.

Tipsters who provide information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

RCMP are also advising the community that crime prevention is a shared responsibility. Community members are asked not to leave vehicles unlocked while running as nearly half the vehicle thefts in Alberta in the past year have happened with keys left inside the vehicle.

They're also asked to ensure property is locked up and not easily accessible, have photos and serial numbers of property recorded, and to notify police immediately if suspicious activity is seen or suspected.